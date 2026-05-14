I do get asked how we get out of the situations we are in today and I think the answer is simple, but as it is with anything worthwhile, the implementation and execution of it is extremely difficult in our current intellectual and ideological ecosystem.

In my opinion, the fastest way for America to get back on track to greatness is to reject the idea that opinion can be made fact if just enough people believe it. The Costanza Rule is real — George Costanza’s hilariously misguided philosophy that if you believe something hard enough, it isn’t a lie. We laugh at that on a sitcom but we shouldn’t be living it as a nation.

Truth is its own standard. It is real, organic, basic and unbreakable. It doesn’t care about your feelings, your politics, or your follower count. It predates every ideology ever invented and will outlast every one of them. You can argue with gravity, too, but the ground doesn’t negotiate—and it applies equally to everybody.

No more than a man is changed into a woman by popular acclimation is truth determined by a majority vote. It either is or it is not and a consensus of the willing doesn’t rewrite reality, it only reveals how many people have agreed to stop looking at it honestly. Democracy is a magnificent system of governance, but it was never designed to be a system of epistemology.

We do not vote on what is true. We vote on what to do about it.

Which is why we need to get back to the time and culture of my grandfather — a man who never signed his name to a contract in his life, because the people he dealt with knew his handshake was binding enough and it wasn’t because there were no lawyers in the world, but because his word was worth more than any document a lawyer could draft. That reputation was built over decades, one kept promise at a time (even when it was difficult or to his disadvantage), and it was worth protecting with your life.

When I was young, to be invited to sit with my grandparents on their front porch in the early spring and summer mornings was an honor and a pleasure. It signified that you had passed from being a child and were now worthy of conversations about everything that mattered — from the earth to Heaven, from the weather to God. Those rocking chairs also performed as lie detectors, and like the power of Wonder Woman’s lasso, they compelled you to tell and listen to the truth. There was something about the slowness of the morning, the creak of the wood, the older eyes watching you, that made dishonesty feel not just wrong but physically impossible.

Sitting on that front porch, I remember my granddaddy telling me that I had a duty to carry on the honor of our family, and that in the end, the only thing we will leave behind when we go on to our reward is our name—our reputation. Building and protecting that reputation, he said, should be enough to guide you through life. Not laws, contracts, incentives, temptations, or consequences. Just the protection of our reputation. The weight and recognition of the permanence of it should be enough motivation to do what is right.

That is what is missing today.

Today, reputations are built on clicks, followers, and being liked by the right people — not on speaking the truth and honoring a handshake. We have constructed an entire media and social ecosystem that rewards performance over substance, outrage over accuracy, and tribal validation over honest reckoning. When a culture stops valuing truth as a standard, it starts accepting almost anything as a substitute.

That is the kind of environment that produces the belief that Israel is training dogs to rape prisoners, that presidential assassination attempts are staged, and that accusations of insurrection can be built on opinions rather than facts. It creates conditions where the very people making those accusations can openly scheme to destroy a state’s judicial and governmental systems, simply because a court ruled that they violated their own processes in a naked quest for power and control.

Let’s be precise about this: what they are doing is the literal dictionary definition of insurrection. And to make it worse, it is happening in the state that gave America its first president, George Washington, along with Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe, men who staked their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor on the proposition that self-governance required an honest citizenry.

They understood something we have forgotten: that freedom cannot survive without truth, and truth cannot survive without people willing to defend it, even when it is costly, even when it is unpopular, and especially when it is inconvenient.

My grandfather knew that. So did his neighbors. It’s time we remembered.