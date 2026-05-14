Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Tony_K's avatar
Tony_K
4h

Living an honorable life isn't always easy. But it is well worth the effort.

This might be your best column ever. Thank you.

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Ted W Dillingham's avatar
Ted W Dillingham
3h

All true, but unfortunately today everyone follows "their truth" so truth no longer is grounded as it was in your grandfather's time. And how was it grounded and why isn't it grounded now? What's different?

Well, as a nation, we've "successfully" pushed our traditional US Judeo-Christian religion out of the national equation. That religion was what grounded truth in reality. The move to "push" religion out of the public sphere has been a work for at least the last 150 years mostly by the Progressive "elites" who collectively decided that "religion was only for the poor and bourgeoisie" and not for us. So, all US traditional religion has been pushed out of the public stage and public schools except for token appearances. It is the Judeo-Christian God of order and understanding that grounds truth in the reality of his Book of Nature. That "push" is what we need to reverse first. Without an anchor, "their truth" is arguably just as valid as realities truth.

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