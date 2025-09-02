Inevitably, emotional reasoning comes paired with the idea that emotions are things that should be protected - not by a sense of societal propriety, but by government, the effectiveness of the emotional police is measured in the number of people cancelled, fined, arrested, and convicted and the size and scope of government agencies.

Here’s a wild thought: emotions, those squishy, fleeting things, are now sacred cows, not just to be respected but guarded by the long arm of the law. I’m not talking about old-school societal decorum - keeping your cool so you don’t look like a nutcase at the family reunion (even though the progressive left press can be counted on to show you ways to talk to your MAGA uncle during those family gatherings). No, I mean governments actively stepping in to coddle feelings like they are Fabergé eggs. Case in point: I caught wind (thanks to my Facebook friend @Jefferson Knight) that British comedian Graham Linehan got nabbed by five armed officers at Airstrip One - er, I mean, a UK airport - for three tweets the powers-that-be didn’t vibe with. Three. Tweets. Let that sink in.

My wife, Debbie, got the full brunt of my rant about this pandemic of mental weakness the other day, sporting her classic “Here we go again” eye-roll. I was on a tear about how mentally flimsy people are getting. Take Coco Gauff, the US tennis star, who had a full-on panic attack during the US Open – or Karolina Muchova who paused her match because she saw ex-boyfriend in the stands. Look, I get it - breakups suck. But stopping a world-class match because your heart’s playing sad trombone? That’s not just a lapse in focus; it’s a neon sign screaming mental fragility. World-class athletes are supposed to have ice in their veins, not meltdowns over exes.

I’m a fossil, I’ll admit it, forged in the late Cretaceous of rural Mississippi. Back then, sports were our boot camp for mental toughness. Got hurt? Unless your leg was hanging by a tendon or you were out cold, you rubbed some dirt on it and got back in the huddle. No whining. No time-outs for feelings. Fast-forward to college in the ‘80s - Miami Vice era, baby. I rocked starched khakis, pastel Ralph Lauren button-downs (yes, including pink), and Sperry Topsiders. Sure, not everybody liked preppies, but never once did I think, “Gee, I should shoot up a school to feel better.” Usually a good, solid “F*ck you, douchebag” would suffice.

But today? It’s like half the world’s walking on eggshells, ready to crack at the slightest slight. You can tell these folks never had a Coach Wilbanks, Kennedy, or Bradford barking at them in junior high and high school. Those coaches didn’t just teach you how to tackle or shoot hoops; they taught you how to take a hit - literal or metaphorical - and keep moving. Without that, you get people so brittle they can’t handle a mean tweet or a bad breakup without spiraling.

Here’s where it gets dicey: when people are too weak to stand up for themselves, they flock to groups for safety, like spooked sheep. And those groups? They’ll beg for a bigger, stronger entity to shield them from the big bad world. Enter the government, gleefully stepping in as the emotional police, ready to “protect” you - for a price. That price might be cash (fines, taxes, you name it) or your liberty. Usually both. Don’t believe me? Look at Linehan’s arrest. Five cops for three tweets. That’s not law enforcement; that’s a feelings SWAT team.

As noted, the success of this emotional nanny state isn’t measured in justice or safety but in scalps: how many people get canceled, fined, arrested, or locked up for hurting someone’s delicate sensibilities. The bigger the government agency, the more “effective” they are at policing your feels and the kicker is that the more feelings are protected, the more there are to protect. It is another example of the mythical self-licking ice cream cone.

