Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
4h

I can say with certainty that the Democrat party is completely uninterested in actual people, except to the extent they advance the cause. Mere political cannon fodder.

I'm not sure there are many in the Republican party who are willing to go to the mat for the "little people".

It's all quite discouraging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine Franko's avatar
Christine Franko
3h

I can tell you that the forgotten taxpayer has HAD it and is NOT going to take it anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture