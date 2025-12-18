As I read more about the Democrats—and some in the GOP—arguing in the House to extend the “temporary” Covid-era increases in certain Obamacare subsidies, subsidies that have persisted for two full years AFTER the pandemic was declared ended, I found myself growing increasingly frustrated. These representatives speak endlessly about their solemn duty to “represent the constituents in their districts,” wrapping themselves in the mantle of compassion and care. Yet as I listened to their rhetoric, I couldn’t help but think of what Yale professor William Graham Sumner wrote over a century ago, words that ring even truer today than when he penned them.

Sumner was a liberal in the classical sense—an unabashed supporter of free markets and an ardent foe of the socialistic impulses that were becoming so fashionable during his time. In his essential work, The Forgotten Man and Other Essays, Sumner offered a different, more honest understanding of who truly gets forgotten in our political theater. He explained it with crystalline clarity:

“As soon as A observes something which seems to him wrong, from which X is suffering, A talks it over with B, and A and B then propose to get a law passed to remedy the evil and help X. Their law always proposes to determine what C shall do for X, or, in better case, what A, B, and C shall do for X… What I want to do is to look up C… I call him the forgotten man… He is the man who never is thought of. He is the victim of the reformer, the social speculator, and philanthropist, and I hope to show you before I get through that he deserves your notice both for his character and for the many burdens which are laid upon him.”

This is the heart of it. Who in Congress today is representing the men and women who go to work every single day with the simple, honorable goal of taking care of their families and building a better life for them—but who always pay the penalties, bear the taxation, shoulder the burden for doing exactly that?

Who speaks for them? Who even remembers they exist?

Who is focused on recovering the billions—perhaps trillions—of dollars in wasted and outright stolen federal tribute that was extracted from those same hardworking people? Who is addressing the massive debt burden placed on every man, woman, and child in this nation because politicians knew that working Americans would never approve taxation at such obscene levels if asked directly? Who stood in the breach to stop the importation of millions of foreign invaders who were immediately plugged into our welfare system, paid for by those forgotten taxpayers?

Who represents them? Who represents the common, working people—the forgotten men and women of America?

I’ll tell you who isn’t representing them. It is NOT the people who fight for illegal aliens and against their lawful removal. It is NOT those who fight for people wanting to tear down Confederate flags and statues but do nothing while rioters destroy property as they wave flags from Gaza, ISIS, and Hamas, or flags of the nations they fled—nations to which they apparently still pledge their true allegiance. It is NOT those who defend fraud because they are too afraid to address aberrant cultures, races, and the behaviors thereof. And it is certainly NOT those who support ridiculous foreign aid packages while our own veterans lie homeless on American streets. It is not the blithering idiots who claim President Trump “was handed a robust economy” and destroyed it, or the people who stand in the way of reversals of the disastrous policies from Biden’s term.

The fact is that the money for any subsidy must be taken from someone before it can be given to another. That money neither belongs to government, nor is it free.

The forgotten men and women watch all this and wonder: When will someone remember us?

That, my friends, is the right question.