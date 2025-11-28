Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
1h

This will pass and nothing but 2 wasted lives and millions of dollars in his defense will remain. Trump is the only President that has the guts to challenge the totally ridiculous immigration problem we are facing. He can’t do it alone, the democrats have lost their minds is an understatement!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture