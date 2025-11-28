Video footage captures the shooting suspect with a revolver in his hand. (WSJ) | WSJ

The case of Rahmanullah Lakanwal—the Afghan national who shot two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., killing one—remains clouded by contradictory reporting. What is clear is that he arrived in the United States as part of the large, hurried influx of Afghans admitted after the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Kabul. Thousands were moved through improvised processing centers with limited vetting and then dispersed across the country, including to Bellingham, Washington. From that point, the public record fractures.

Some reports suggest Lakanwal had worked with U.S. intelligence services in Afghanistan, a claim that has been made about many evacuees without meaningful documentation. Others assert that he overstayed whatever temporary status he initially received. Meanwhile, progressive commentators now insist that he applied for asylum in December 2024 and that the Trump administration—barely three months into office—approved the claim in April 2025. That narrative has been quickly weaponized to suggest the shooter was in lawful status and that responsibility for his presence in the country rests with Trump, not Biden.

The truth is that the timeline remains unresolved and likely will not be clarified until his immigration file is publicly released or discussed in court. In the absence of verified information, partisan actors have filled the vacuum with charges calibrated to shift blame. The claim that the Trump administration “legalized” Lakanwal has become central to the Democratic effort to redirect public scrutiny away from the three-year period during which he lived in the United States with little apparent federal oversight.

A few uncontested facts, however, deserve attention.

First, Lakanwal entered in 2021 during the Biden administration’s emergency evacuation process—one explicitly acknowledged by federal watchdogs as rushed, incomplete, and vulnerable to security gaps. For several years after his arrival, he remained effectively unvetted, a problem documented repeatedly by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general.

Second, the same Democratic officials now professing concern about “who let him in” spent the early months of the Trump administration resisting personnel changes, policy reversals, and enforcement priorities across DHS, DOJ, and related agencies. Litigation became a political tool. Progressive groups and Democratic attorneys general sued repeatedly to block or delay immigration enforcement actions, narrow asylum eligibility, or constrain ICE operations.

Third, Democratic officials at the state and local levels have built an ecosystem designed to shield illegal immigrants—even those with criminal records—from federal enforcement. Sanctuary statutes, restrictions on cooperation with ICE, routine refusal to honor detainers, and efforts to facilitate access to public benefits are now commonplace. In some jurisdictions, officials have intervened directly in ICE operations or encouraged noncitizens to evade federal custody after court proceedings. Several states have gone so far as to issue commercial driver’s licenses to individuals unable to meet basic English-language requirements, and progressive lawmakers have made public shows of solidarity by traveling abroad to meet deported offenders.

Against this backdrop, the sudden insistence that immigration procedures be traced, scrutinized, and politically attributed rings hollow. It reflects not a newfound appreciation for border integrity but a recognition that the political temperature has shifted. A deadly attack on uniformed Guardsmen—young, unarmed, and performing routine duties—cuts through abstractions about “humane policy” and “welcoming communities.” It places the consequences of years of permissive immigration governance into stark relief.

The rush to redirect blame toward the Trump administration is less about the facts of the case than about managing a political liability that threatens to disrupt the left’s broader narrative. In that sense, the confusion surrounding Lakanwal’s status is not merely bureaucratic fog; it is a diagnostic sign of a political movement suddenly aware that the public is paying attention—and that its long-running experiment in non-enforcement is now under direct, uncomfortable scrutiny.