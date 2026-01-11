I’ve written several long posts lately on complex subjects to clarify the panic spreading through the Democrat Party and across this nation. If remotely accurate, we have a very large, growing, asymmetrical threat that threatens to split this nation apart.

Perhaps the most important idea I came across was the finding that intelligent people weaponize their intellect to drive “sophisticated rationalization”, a survival mechanism driven by a need for belonging. People with higher cognitive ability are often more polarized when evidence threatens their identity. Intelligence increases the ability to construct convincing defenses of false beliefs, and once beliefs are framed as moral imperatives, counterevidence is perceived as immoral or hostile, making falsification socially and psychologically unacceptable.

Although the research didn’t cover the less mentally mature populations, the defense of falsity happens on both extremes of the mental development scale. I think about the times our own children, before they gained enough maturity to grasp what was appropriate and inappropriate, would argue and deny they did a thing even when Debbie and I witnessed them doing it!

When our middle child, our son Josh, was a little past two years old, we walked into our kitchen and found him sitting alone in a pile of flour scattered all over the floor. Even though he was sitting in the center of a flour explosion radiating out from him, when we asked him who made the mess, he simply said he didn’t know. He had an inkling that what he did was wrong because he could see we were upset and even then, he wanted to avoid the consequences. After the initial shock, we thought it was cute and funny and we recognized he was exploring his world, absent the awareness of what was appropriate—so the consequences were mild. He turns 39 in April, and as far as we know, he has not exploded a bag of flour since, so we think he learned his lesson!

Lying in the face of obvious truth is about avoiding consequences and survival for the DFL members in Minnesota. They can’t afford the massive fraud scandal to get traction or they are done—and not just done politically, some likely will go to jail. They really need the ICE protests, and as ghoulish as it seems, the death of Renee Gold, to obscure their involvement in the Somali Slush Scam, so they lie to divert the public eye from the scandal.

Ilhan Omar just ratcheted the heat up several notches by claiming that along with detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens, ICE is “disappearing American citizens in the dark of night” as two AWFLs flanking her nodded in approval at the lie. They also claimed Renee Gold was murdered by ICE.

Omar was so brazen, she used an “accountability to the American people” excuse to claim their oversight role as they tried to gain access to an ICE facility—all while the crap storm of an eight to eighteen billion dollar welfare fraud scandal swirled around them and questions about how the Somali born representative’s net worth grew from a few hundred thousand dollars to thirty million dollars in one year are being asked.

If reporting is to be believed, Minnesota is just the first domino to fall. California and New York investigations seem to indicate these two will easily surpass the Walz administration’s corruption. Even to a lesser extent but still massive, public officials in Ohio, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, even my home state of Mississippi, have participated in similar welfare scams that have siphoned off hundreds of millions, if not billions, in taxpayer money.

The most difficult and critical question to answer is, of course, “What do we do about it?”

The first is going after the lies Democrats are telling, the second is to go after the need for belonging.

Progressive Democrats, their backers, and their friends in the media lie because it works on the rabidly ideological smart people desperate for belonging AND the lower end of the scale consisting of people with an undeveloped or underdeveloped sense of right and wrong.

Lying works, not necessarily due to the lie itself, but due to the credibility of the person telling the lie and because a lie must be told before it can be believed, we must go after the tellers of the lies—and I mean go hard. People like Ilhan Omar need to be stripped of every ounce of credibility by any necessary truthful means. If she did marry her brother to commit immigration fraud, that needs to be revealed, as does any involvement or benefit from the Somali Slush Scam. Every other Democrat liar must similarly be destroyed.

The “Membership has its privileges” slogan from the old American Express commercials describes why people want to join the Democrats, it also indicates what must happen—those “privileges” must be destroyed. The easiest way to destroy them is to show the members the “privileges” are not real. They need to be shown how paid protesters and agitators are part of a Democrat sponsored protection racket and how they are being bribed with their own money, stolen through these scams. It needs to be hammered into them that they are being used and nobody in the leadership gives two fecal evacuations about them.

The media once performed the task of infiltrating groups like these to expose them. It was once called “investigative journalism.” There was once a gold standard for this called “60 Minutes.” No more. Independents like Andy Ngo, Nick Sartor, and Nick Shirley are exposing the malfeasance—they are doing what the “credentialled” media won’t do.

This is the way.