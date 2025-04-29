Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fred Richmond's avatar
Fred Richmond
4d

Good analysis. Our time to reverse is short. I'm not confident the societal will exists for the battle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
4d

I don't believe all is lost in the battle ... coming back will take effort and time. As Mr. Richmond commented, societal will is important. Teaching history as a "required" for high school matriculation may well help reinforce that. We have too many amongst us who do not know the wisdom of the Federalist Papers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture