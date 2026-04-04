I ran across a video clip (a compilation from film) of baseball Opening Day in Boston from the 1950’s, shared on X by Andrew Kolvet, the TPUSA spokesman and Executive Producer of the Charlie Kirk show.

In the racially charged times in which we live, some people will no doubt say that the first thing that they notice is there are nothing but white people and, representative of those times when segregation was common, so that is true – but if you look at the observable cues (actions, conditions, and behaviors that can be observed and measured that give insight into a circumstance or situation) in the video, some other important characteristics are evident.

If you look deeper and focus on the people and their interactions, you will see people of every social and economic strata, they are all well-dressed (most men in coat and tie and women dressed to the nines), orderly and well behaved, courteous, and in the background shots of the city and Fenway there is no trash, no homeless camps, the landscaping is manicured and well maintained and the vendors were operating in the open from simple tables, not behind steel cages or bulletproof glass. The wide shots of the city invoke images of community, activity, and prosperity.

For lack of a better descriptor, I’m going to call the culture in that video, the “Fenway Culture.”

Hold that image in your mind and then compare that with experiences at public events today.

“Times were different,” people will say. “Racism was the order of the day, and blacks were second class citizens,” other will say. Both of those statements are true, but why would all races and economic classes not want a society that exemplifies those values and the characteristics seen in that video?

What happened in the past seventy years or so to get us to where we are today?

People will want to make this about race, but that is just an easy way out, a way to avoid some hard questions and to do so completely ignores something I think is even more important – the matter of culture.

Certainly, Western culture is predominated by white skinned people of primarily European descent, but as I have learned from the more I study, being white didn’t necessarily mean having the same values, same religious views, or same cultures. As I noted in earlier posts, the initial settlers came from different areas of England and often had pretty divergent views on many things.

Based on my reading of the writings and letters of America’s founders, race is never mentioned in connection with their discussion of how a new nation should be designed. I don’t believe America was unified as a nation due to melanin content, it coalesced around a core group of shared values that were judged more important than outward appearances.

A working theory is that the society and culture shown in that video overcompensated for its faults and as a form of penance, refused to hold other cultures (not just races) to the same standards of behavior to which they held themselves. Somehow they rationalized that this wasn’t a form of patronization and the other cultures would eventually come to join them because they believed their culture was correcting itself and was obviously desirable over any other one.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead of recognizing the failures of the other cultures to adopt, adapt and assimilate, forces within the Fenway Culture doubled down with even lower expectations that featured even less enforcement of standards and values (and now, law) that were important to them and the maintenance of the Fenway society and culture.

And the failure is not only continuing, but it has accelerated and has also become the basis of policy for the left-wing Democrat political party and in an inversion of reality, they now claim the Fenway Culture is the real evil, and that everything it stood for should be destroyed and forgotten. It should be punished, not for its sins, but for recognizing those sins and trying to atone for them.

The Fenway Culture was wrong about race. It was also wrong about the way to solve that problem, but it is hard to imagine that a respectful melding of cultures, united by the principles and values seen in that video, wouldn’t be the contemporary version of what America’s founders did.