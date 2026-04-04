Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sherrie Mathieson's avatar
Sherrie Mathieson
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I agree. But I know--that if I repost this (as I frequently do. with your essays) --0n FB--many will misinterpret what you're saying. Even though it's the sad reality.

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