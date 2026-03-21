Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

This Flubtastic Four are modern-day gnostics, possessors of exotic secret knowledge not available to plebes like you and me.

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
5mEdited

Met Candace Owens - briefly. She seemed nice enough @ the time - her & Mr Farmer (who didn’t say much). It was during Trump 1.0 @ his hotel in DC. Haven’t really gotten into the weeds with this internecine warfare, find it distracting & ultimately a waste of energy. The left are attempting to destroy the country as founded 24/7/365 so energies are best directed there. Have been a big fan of TC, haven’t turned on him yet but some of his pronouncements make me wonder. As an evangelical Christian I support Israel 110% however that does not - nor should it - shield Israel from any criticism. You can support a nation & its people while still being critical of the govt (I take shots @ Trump for nominating dingbats like Kristi Noem & Pam Blondie all the time). As far as having on guest like Fuentes & that historian Cooper (the guy who blamed Churchill for WWII) IMHO it’s a journalist’s job to give controversial figures a platform. That’s supposed to be what they’re there for. Anymore it seems if a particular individual does not fit in between the lines of The Overton Window then anyone who gives them a platform is a heretic. I reject that. Free speech all the time no matter who it makes uncomfortable. As for Mark Levin calling TC a “Nazi” that’s crossing the line; there’s only one reason that is done & that’s to get someone killed. We’ve watched the left demonize Trump in the exact same fashion which has led to 3 assassination attempts. Levin should stop it, come clean & apologize. Calling someone a Nazi for criticizing Israel is just stupid, low & the last refuge of a loser. Liked Levin until he pulled this stunt. Israel is an ally & allies get criticized all the time.

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