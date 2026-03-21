I’ve been asked what I think about the F*cktastic Four, that consisting of Candace Owens as the gender switched Johnny Storm (aka Human Torch), Tucker Carlson as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Megyn Kelly as Sue Richards (the Invisible Woman) , and the newest member, Joe Kent as Ben Grimm (the Thing), so I’ll give you my opinion—and keep in mind it is just that. I do not personally know any of them, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have enough information to form at least an initial opinion, and opinions are open to criticism and can be wrong.

I've been holding back because the whole thing is almost to surreal to think about, but now people are hardening into positions, so let's just rip off the Band-Aid.

I think Charlie Kirk was more important to MAGA than anyone really knew. He was sort of the moral center of the political movement, and based on his brutal honesty, but not in an angry or vindictive way, in his presentation and debating, he was the glue that held disparate people and ideas together and kept them on mission. He was part of Trump’s ascension from the beginning and was friends with all the key players.

His assassination fractured some alliances, exposed some opportunists, and simply broke some people. His death was like taking a regulator off a gas line and now it is impossible to keep the flame controlled – it’s just all over the place now and nothing is off limits. What was unsaid is now said and thoughts that might have been simple feelings are now out in the open—and in many ways, that is a good thing but in many ways is hard to swallow.

I think Candace Owens loved Charlie and wanted to be more than just a co-founder of the movement he came to lead. Charlie apparently didn’t feel the same way and since Candace left TPUSA in 2019, I think some sort of personal split occurred. I note that she married George Farmer, the former chairman of Turning Point UK and son of British House of Lords peer, Michael Farmer (Baron Farmer) in 2019, he proposing to her 19 days after meeting her on Zoom in 2018 and a whole lot of her accusations and “theories” are directed toward Erika Kirk, who married Charlie in 2021, to the point of accusing her of being involved —or even planning—Charlie’s assassination. She has even implicated Israel. I don’t know how to explain that other than thinking that there is something profoundly vindictive happening here that is very deeply rooted.

Tucker is a consummate nepo baby Establishment insider who masquerades as an “I’m just asking questions” outsider. He has an extensive network of people who feed him information and that makes him look smarter than he really is. He’s no smarter than I am and I’m just a Mississippi public school and university graduate, the only ivy we had was of the poison variety, and the ivory was just hard plastic.

Tucker is literally the epitome of a connection driven entity, proven by his penchant for getting fired and always starting over a few notches higher than he left. That’s not talent, that is timing—and to his credit, he has been able to simultaneously blame his former employers while generating millions of dollars for himself. His New England Episcopalian William F. Buckley fly fishing common man patina is pretty thin, covering an antisemitic hard line radical Catholic blood libel soul. Other than that, I cannot explain his coddling of Islamic states, leaders and religion. Maybe he is the Andrew Tate of WASPY children of privilege, I don’t know.

He fooled me for a long time, I must admit.

Meggie is smart, but not the girlboss she claims to be. She parleyed good looks, intelligence, and drive into a good gig at FOX, benefitted from mentorship under Brit Hume (who, in my opinion, is one of the greatest true journalists and analysts of all time), but was propelled into untouchable territory by a born in Hell $65 million dollar deal with NBC, which NBC came out on the short end of when they fired her and she sued. Her “freedom” to speak and the fledgling media empire she has built is based on the bad decisions of NBC and Meggie’s hiring of a very good lawyer more than anything she has done.

I think her friendship with Tucker (she suggested Tucker to Roger Ailes to replace her when she left FOX) is the hill she dies on. She used a “free speech” schtick to cover her lack of criticism for Tucker platforming Putin, Nick Fuentes, and the Iranian government. Sure, she and Tucker have a right to interview anyone they wish, but they also have a right not to and that right does not free them from criticism when they do platform them.

I also didn’t like her stepping in the middle of the aftermath of Kirk’s death to schedule a “tour” to celebrate him and bolster TPUSA because it felt completely staged and fake, since she wasn’t that close to Charlie. It seemed a little too on the nose to be real.

I like a lot of what she has done and have been a fan, I just think she is wrong to insinuate herself into post Charlie TPUSA, and her mudslinging at Ben Shapiro and Mark Levin, basically over Tucker, Candace and Israel.

I didn’t have Joe Kent on my bingo card as a player here. I didn’t know that much about Kent other than he was on FOX a time or two when he first ran for office, so I didn’t have him on my radar. I know about Kent’s resume of service and the losses he incurred as a result, losing his wife—who also served—to an ISIS attack in Syria. I respect our operators. I have family who proudly wear the Ranger Tab, but I also know some who served, but align with the left. His resignation resembled a tantrum more than a statement based on principle. He is another one who seems to claim there is some “hidden knowledge” to which he has access but can’t produce.

The unifying thing here is the allegation that Israel and Bibi have Trump’s neck in a dog collar and are walking him around to serve their purpose. This is about evidence that Israel has done something wrong than other be a nation of Jews, which nobody has so far produced. All of these people in some ways have affirmatively stated that Israel has been behind this all along and for decades, has determined US policy in the Middle East—but correlation is not causation and the fact is that we share very similar interests in the area, but only Israel is fighting for survival.

The whole issue is so discombobulated and confusing, it is like they are making it up as they go along and just want to blame Isreal and the Jews, so they decided to make it fit somehow. It’s like there is a bubble of insanity that has descended over these four.

None of this means I am right, quite the opposite, but it all seems just too weird to be true. I know there are others who see the F*cktastic Four as heroes, but I just don’t see it that way. I think all four of them are wrong, some insanely so.

I’m certainly open to hearing other opinions because this is hurting MAGA, conservative, and Christian movements. It needs to be resolved.