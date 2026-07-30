Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
10h

Good read. In Washington state the legislature tried to pass a law that put some limits on the governor’s ability to declare an emergency. He could do it but after 30 days or something I forget now but the law stated that the legislature had to meet and review the declaration to ensure that it was not unreasonable. Seems like common sense right? I thought it would pass for sure but the majority of our legislators voted against it. Why wouldn’t anyone want some checks and balances on one man’s power to regulate the lives of millions? The law didn’t stop him from declaring an emergency it just required a review by a democratic process. Talk about kings…

Reply
Share
Dave Ceely's avatar
Dave Ceely
9h

Some of us knew Fauci was suffering from short-man syndrome early in the pogrom. I suggested that the spread of the virus was done by the Chinese military under orders from Xi. I still think it was a test of Chinese aggressive tactics and not some lab leak or bat function.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture