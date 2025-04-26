Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Peter Greenr
7d

The scary thing is what would have happened in the 2024 elections if they had a decent candidate. I still think there are a lot of Americans who don’t get it and will they ever?

DancingInAshes
4d

As an FYI about how it gets channeled back via NGOs, here is how it works.

NGO gets federal contract to build something in Africa, like wells or small solar installations.

This is now part of a program. A bunch of staff in a beautiful office in the D.C. suburbs or Manhattan get assigned to the program.

Funds meant for building wells in Botswana are now paying for the square footage of office space where the staff work, the salaries of the mostly white, mostly liberal female employees, and assorted travel expenses.

Manhattan and D.C. office space and salaries and elite human capital (Lol, it’s a bunch of upper-middle-class and upper-class talentless white girls with political connections) are expensive, so very little of the money makes it to Botswana.

Once it’s in Botswana a portion ends up in the pockets of bureaucrats, most ends up In the pockets of contractor companies that are actually subsidiaries of offshore firms owned by wealthy donors or the spouses or children of powerful D.C. officials.

Maybe 5% ends up digging any wells. The NGO gals will take a safari over to Botswana for photo ops at one of the few newly built wells and use that as proof that their organization exists for any other reason than subsidizing untalented Democrats and RINOs with taxpayer money.

