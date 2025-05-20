It is both fascinating and revealing to witness the “outrage” from figures like Jon Stewart, who recently lambasted his journo buddies for failing to disclose the truth about President Biden’s condition.

This spectacle, however, is not rooted in genuine concern over the implications of a debilitated leader or the shadowy, unelected forces steering the nation. Instead, the indignation stems from a bruised ego - a sense of betrayal that the media failed to sustain the illusion, leaving rank-and-file leftists humiliated by their unwitting complicity in a grand deception. This episode lays bare a deeper issue: the left’s profound reliance on curated narratives from trusted “authorities” and their aversion to independent thought.

For years, whispers about Biden’s cognitive decline circulated within the Democrat ecosphere, yet the mainstream media - outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, CNN, and MSNBC - either ignored or actively suppressed these concerns.

These institutions, revered as arbiters of truth within progressive circles, crafted a reality where Biden was a capable, steady hand guiding the nation. When the façade crumbled, the left’s fury was not directed at the possibility that an unelected “shadow politburo” might have been pulling the strings, but at the media’s failure to shield them from embarrassment. This misdirected rage reveals a troubling dynamic: the left’s anger is less about the truth than about being caught unprepared by its exposure.

This reaction underscores a broader dependency on a tightly controlled information ecosystem. For many on the left, reality is not what they observe or reason but what their preferred outlets affirm. If a story doesn’t appear in the pages of The New York Times or the airwaves of MSNBC, it’s dismissed as inconsequential or conspiratorial. Conversely, what these outlets amplify is accepted as gospel. This is not skepticism but selective blindness - a willingness to outsource critical thinking to a handful of gatekeepers. CNN and MSNBC, in particular, serve as echo chambers, regurgitating the narratives set by print giants and political insiders like Politico’s Playbook. The result is a feedback loop that insulates believers from inconvenient truths.

The left’s reliance on these “authorities” betrays a discomfort with independent inquiry, extending to their own eyes and ears. True critical thinking demands questioning narratives, seeking primary sources, and embracing uncertainty. Yet, for many, the media’s role is not to inform but to protect - to filter out dissonance and reinforce preconceived beliefs. When the media faltered in this role, exposing Biden’s frailties too late, the backlash was not about the betrayal of democratic principles but about the personal embarrassment of being duped.

This suggests a fragility of conviction, where belief hinges on external validation rather than internal reasoning.

Independent thinkers, they are not. These characteristics are found in drones, in people who find safety in following rather than leading.

The Biden saga is a case study in the perils of intellectual conformity. A healthy democracy thrives on citizens who think for themselves, not those who defer to a media priesthood. The left’s outrage, whether real or imagined, should be a wake-up call, not to demand better gatekeepers, but to cultivate the courage to question, investigate, and reason independently. If people can’t think for themselves and believe their own senses, they can never be expected to break free from the cycle of manufactured narratives and reclaim agency over their understanding of the world.

We all saw it. We saw Biden’s mental and physical deterioration into complete frailty but every time the media had a chance to process the reality of the situation, they defaulted into “It’s just a stutter” mode. The disgraceful exchange Jake Tapper had with Lara Trump in 2020 where he accused Trump of making fun of Biden’s stutter – that only the media knew about – is a classic example. Now they are saying because Biden was diagnosed with late-stage metastatic prostate cancer, we can’t talk about any of this.

Well, we can – and we are going to – because this is not just about Biden, it is about the people who used a sick and deteriorating man as a front to realize their unconstitutional and anti-Constitutional dreams.