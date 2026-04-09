The Necronomicon

I’ve decided the illegal immigration proponents in the Democrat Party, which seems to be all of them except John Fetterman, have a certain standard for admission to the United States, even though they argue vociferously there should be no standards because the Haitian immigrant who just got here ten minutes ago under a 25 year old Temporary Protected Status program is better citizen than you are.

Want to hazard a guess what that standard is?

First, let us digress for a moment and jump in the Wayback Machine with Mr. Peabody and Sherman to visit Boss Tweed in the mid-1800’s to check out his and his patronage system in New York.

It is important historical background.

William M. Tweed, aka Boss Tweed, ran the most notorious example of patronage in American history. Through Tammany Hall, Boss Tweed turned New York City government into a self-serving political machine. Jobs were handed out based on loyalty rather than competence, public contracts were wildly inflated to generate kickbacks, and votes were effectively purchased through favors and services, particularly among immigrant communities. The system wasn’t just corrupt at the margins, it was built around corruption, with millions of dollars siphoned from public funds through schemes like the infamous courthouse project.

What set Tammany Hall apart is not just the scale of corruption, but how completely it fused politics, governance, and personal enrichment into a single ecosystem. It controlled elections, courts, and public spending while creating a cycle of dependency, providing benefits in exchange for political loyalty. Its eventual downfall came not from internal reform, but from outside pressure, including investigative reporting and the work of Thomas Nast, whose illustrations exposed the machine to the public.

While this historical episode remains a lasting example of how patronage, left unchecked, can hollow out institutions and convert government from a public trust into a private enterprise, Boss looks like an amateur given the shenanigans of Tim Walz in Minnesota and Gavin Newsom in California.

There is an article this morning on John Solomon’s great site, Just the News, titled “Political pressure from Somali community hampered Minnesota fraud probes, whistleblower says.”

No back to my estimation of the Democrat immigration standard, which is—drum roll, please—the degree if corruption in the migrant group’s home country and the likelihood that members of that migrant group would be willing to participate in a Boss Tweed/Tammany Hall patronage scheme on steroids featuring pay for play, kickbacks and paid political support.

I often think of Democrats as getting stuck in one of those B horror movies where a group of teenagers try to summon a demon, finally succeed thinking the demon will obey them but find out they are the victims and the demon is in charge.

This Somali situation is kind of that.

The demon the DFL summoned is now in charge and hungry.

The FAFO process also applies to necromancing, one supposes.

And the Democrats as a whole are cycling through immigrant groups, escalating with each group’s preference of a certain “flexibility” when it comes to ethics and corruption.

That’s why they prefer third-worlders who have experience with, and expect, corruption from government officials to Western immigrants who have a moral system more compatible with existing American culture.

Much to Democrat’s surprise, these folks don’t seem to know their place and are quite adept at getting a leg up, proving they know the game better than their patrons do. When they begin to make a few bucks, their attitude is not one of gratitude, it shifts to that of the Somali pirate in the movie Captain Phillips.

They are the captains now.

Minnesota has now entered the FO portion of the FAFO process. California isn’t far behind.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of necromancers in my opinion.