Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
8h

Likewise the Labour Party in Britain, the Socialist government in Spain and President Macaroni in France have all become beholden to to the hordes of Muslim migrants their elites have allowed to invade their countries. No coincidence that these governments are now all echoing Iran’s demand that Hezbollah in Lebanon be included in the “cease-fire” fiction.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
6h

I suppose Tampon Tim never read history while having socialist orgasms in China, so he'd never know about the way Islam treated Europe prior to Charles Martel kicking their asses at Tours. The world may have changed since 732, but Islam hasn't. They're all 7th century pagans whose "religion" (I don't believe it is) is about conquest and slavery. I doubt European leaders (who don't lead) understand where they're taking their countries either. Such a sad state of affairs. Oh well, FAFO.

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