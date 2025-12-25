Unlicensed Punditry

Rather Curmudgeonly
2hEdited

You are missing the very big distinction between what we do collectively under persuasion versus what we submit to under coercion. Government is always, always, ALWAYS about coercion. That should command a very circumspect view, but it usually doesn't because everyone believes their moral view should predominate. It's rather hard to negotiate morality. Remember that all of Progressivism was rooted originally in the Social Gospel; it may have lost connection with that in the current incarnation, but that was the impetus.

And a Merry Christmas to you and all of your family.

