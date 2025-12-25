Observation is the invitation to wisdom.

Over the past couple days, I watched governance in its best form take place – temporary, focused on a common objective, clearly understood responsibilities and expectations, common cultures but with individual twists, proper allocation of resources and responsibilities, all working together.

Three branches of our extended families gathered in one house - aged from almost seven decades to sixteen months - no wars broke out, no territory was conquered, no need for peacekeeping forces or UN mediation.

And as usual, my restless brain went to work.

It occurs to me that at the heart of every political debate, beneath the rhetoric and party platforms, lies a deceptively simple question: what freedoms are we willing to trade for the benefits of living together?

This is not a question that admits easy answers, nor one that can ever be permanently settled. It is, instead, the fundamental tension that animates all governance, a perpetual negotiation over the degrees of freedom we possess and those we surrender in pursuit of civil society.

The romantic notion of perfect freedom dissolves quickly under scrutiny. Even the hermit alone in the wilderness remains subject to nature’s harsh laws, caught in the ancient calculus of survival where one must eat or be eaten. If absolute freedom proves illusory even in isolation, how much more complex does it become when we gather into communities? The question then becomes not whether we will limit our freedoms, but which limits we will accept and why.

John Stuart Mill articulated perhaps the most compelling framework for navigating this terrain. His harm principle suggests that individuals should be free to pursue their own choices, even self-destructive ones, provided they harm no one else. This libertarian impulse recognizes the inherent dignity of self-determination, the right of each person to chart their own course through life, mistakes and all. It is a noble vision, one that respects human agency and resists the paternalistic urge to protect people from themselves.

Yet even Mill recognized that pure liberty cannot be absolute. He carved out exceptions for children, whose capacity for reasoned choice remains underdeveloped. He acknowledged that when our actions endanger others, society gains legitimate grounds to intervene. And he understood that diminished mental capacity sometimes justifies protective measures. These caveats reveal an uncomfortable truth: the principle of maximum liberty immediately encounters practical limits when applied to the messy reality of human existence.

Our system operates far from Mill’s ideal. We routinely surrender freedoms not merely to prevent direct harm to others, but to protect those we deem unable to protect themselves. We mandate seatbelts and motorcycle helmets, regulate what substances people can consume, and restrict how they can use their own property. These interventions rest on a bargain: that some individual liberties must be sacrificed to safeguard the vulnerable and serve the common good.

Often, we have not struck the right balance. Government overreach is not hypothetical but historical and ongoing. Laws intended to protect can metastasize into instruments of control. The impulse to “do something” when confronted with a problem frequently overwhelms the wisdom of restraint. Sometimes the most responsible governance is no governance at all, a recognition that not every problem requires or benefits from legislative intervention.

This creates a paradox at the center of democratic life. We establish systems where votes define liberty, knowing full well that any time a decision is made by majority, those in the minority will chafe under rules they did not choose. The tyranny of the majority is a real danger, one that has justified countless injustices throughout history. Yet we accept this risk because history has taught us an even harsher lesson: that minoritarian rule and anarchy exact higher costs still. It is a choice made not from confidence in majority wisdom, but from sober assessment of worse alternatives.

Thomas More’s Utopians believed that justice flowed from virtue and thoughtful social design rather than from elaborate legal codes. There is wisdom in this vision, a recognition that no system of rules can substitute for a society of people committed to treating each other justly. Yet we have learned through bitter experience that virtue alone cannot be relied upon. We need laws, however imperfect, however subject to abuse. The question remains how many laws, and which ones, and how rigorously enforced.

This is the ground on which political contests are fought: not absolute principles but degrees of intervention, not perfect solutions but pragmatic compromises. We are forever searching for that mythical middle ground between liberty and security, between individual autonomy and collective welfare, between the freedom to fail and the duty to protect. It is a search without end, because the middle ground shifts with circumstances, values, and the particular challenges each generation faces.

The truth is there is no perfect answer, not because we haven’t found it but because no perfect answer exists. The nature of government is to be perpetually inadequate to its task, always balancing competing goods, always disappointing someone. We win some debates and lose others, advance liberty in some domains while accepting necessary constraints in others.

This is not a failure of the system but its essential character.

The challenge, then, is not to discover some final formula that resolves all tension between freedom and governance. It is to maintain the debate itself, to remain engaged in the difficult work of negotiating degrees. It is to resist both the libertarian fantasy of unfettered freedom and the authoritarian seduction of perfect order. It is to remember that sometimes the most courageous act of governance is inaction, the willingness to trust people with their own lives even when we disagree with their choices.

This is what we have, imperfect and frustrating as it may be: a continuous conversation about the proper scope of government, an eternal negotiation over the degrees of freedom we will claim and those we will concede. It is not utopia, but it is ours.