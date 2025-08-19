I believe we are seeing the end of the “post-truth” society.

The term "post-truth society" was coined in 1992, to describe a cultural and political environment where objective facts and truth are less influential in shaping public opinion than emotions, personal beliefs, or subjective narratives. Steve Tesich, who first used "post-truth" in his 1992 essay in The Nation, coined it to critique how society, disillusioned by government scandals like Watergate and the Iran-Contra affair, seemed to willingly embrace a reality where truth was deprioritized in favor of comforting or convenient narratives. He argued that the public had "freely decided" to live in a world where facts were sidelined.

John Hartley, in his 1992 book The Politics of Pictures, used "post-truth society" in a chapter title to explore how media, particularly visual media, was shifting public discourse toward image-driven narratives over factual reporting, reflecting a growing skepticism toward traditional journalism.

The term gained broader use around 2016, particularly during the Brexit referendum and the U.S. presidential election, when Oxford Dictionaries named "post-truth" the Word of the Year. It described a climate where misinformation, "fake news," and emotional appeals often overshadowed evidence-based arguments, driven by polarized politics, social media, and declining trust in institutions. The term captured concerns about a society increasingly detached from shared, verifiable truths.

It is nothing new. Observers from Orwell to Solzhenitsyn to American historian Daniel Boorstin saw it coming. In 1962, Boorstin warned, “We risk being the first people in history to have been able to make their illusions so vivid, so persuasive, so ‘realistic’ that they can live in them.”

While creating “post-truth” works for a time, time – actually the passage of it – is the most effective enemy of a post-truth world. No matter how much people try to escape it, reality is reality and truth is truth, and while it may take years, decades, or even centuries to reveal, it always does reveal itself. It tends to accelerate when those seeking profit or power become so aggressively ridiculous that their mendacity is obvious and their pronouncements are easily falsified in real time. Is or is not is a powerful test.

Since 9/11, the post-truth society environment compounded with each passing year until it finally reached its nadir with the election of Joe Biden in 2020. For four years, the American people were demanded to ignore their own eyes and ears as a presidential administration allegedly run by a mentally incapacitated man and built upon lies and fraud was claimed to be legitimate.

Many, if not most of us – on both sides – knew his election (and the events during the first Trump administration) were based on propaganda, agitprop, and outright lies that benefitted only one side of the equation. In the past few months, we have seen the proof as these lies begin to unravel.

Democrats like Gavin Newsom and many Congressional Democrats - and a few other ambitious Dems in the NGO sector - are still living in that era, lacking self-awareness and the understanding that it is over.

Peter Baker and Michael Schmidt, both of the NY Times, are pretty good examples.

First, Baker claimed crime was not a problem in the District of Columbia and now, a week later, he is excoriating President Trump for not ending crime in the District. Schmidt, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his misreporting on the Russia hoax, just produced a segment of the Times’ podcast offering that, based on information released from the government’s own investigations of Russia collusion, was wrong on almost every single point – but it is what the Times has trained their readers to believe.

Politicians and the media have disgraced themselves through the production of one too many “What the hell” moments in their reporting that we Normies just don’t buy it anymore - because we are seeing them lose to the truth in real time now. They may not abide by the admonition most closely associated with the Chicago City News Bureau’s editor, Herman H. Kogan, when he said to aspiring reporters that “If your mother says she loves you, check it out”, but we do.

It is over. The con has been discovered; the jig is up.

In a world where lies were told to create a revolution, telling the truth and stating facts have become revolutionary acts.

It is about time.