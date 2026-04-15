Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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rpmschevy's avatar
rpmschevy
4h

This was excellent. Thank you. It’s an example of the “mob rule” the Founding Fathers were against. You nailed the independent states part so perfectly. It is so sad that the local states, especially the Democratic Oligarchs in the western left coast, fail to remember our US Civics and lessons of our founding. One of the best short essays I’ve read. Thank you.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
4h

At the end of the Constitution Convention, Franklin was asked what kind of government the country would have. His reported reply was “A republic, if you can keep it.” Those men knew that republics in history always turned into democracies, which are the death of freedom of choice. Democrats have been working toward that end since at least as far back as the Wilson administration.

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