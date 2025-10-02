I am not writing this to suggest the dissolution of the institution of slavery in the United States was not the primary reason for the political conflicts that resulted in the American Civil War. What I am doing is revealing yet another layer of the same conflict, one that is real, provable and was contested during the run up to the first shots fired at Fort Sumter.

I also want to show the tie that exists between those who supported slavery and those who support illegal immigration, something which reveals an unbroken line in Democrat supported policy that runs almost two centuries, from the creation of the Democrat Party in 1828 to today.

The institution of slavery in the pre-Civil War United States and the modern phenomenon of illegal immigration do share striking parallels in their economic impacts, particularly in how they depress wages for native-born workers while conferring competitive advantages to certain industries. Both systems create a pool of low-cost labor that undercuts free or legal workers, reshaping labor markets and fueling economic debates. Drawing on the historical dynamics of slavery’s wage suppression, this essay compares its effects to the contemporary influence of illegal immigration on wages, highlighting similarities, differences, and broader economic implications.

In the antebellum period, slavery’s economic footprint extended far beyond the South, depressing wages for free laborers, especially in the North. Enslaved workers, unpaid and coerced, produced commodities like cotton and tobacco at minimal cost, flooding markets with cheap goods. This allowed Southern planters to dominate agricultural markets, indirectly pressuring Northern employers in related industries, such as textiles, to keep wages low to remain competitive. Northern workers, particularly artisans and factory laborers, faced reduced bargaining power as slave-produced goods lowered market prices, creating a low-wage equilibrium in certain sectors. As historian Eric Foner notes, the “free labor ideology” of the time viewed slavery as a direct threat to the economic prospects of free workers, who struggled to compete with the artificially low costs of slave labor.

Similarly, illegal immigration today introduces a supply of low-wage labor that depresses earnings for native-born workers, particularly in low-skill sectors like construction, agriculture, and hospitality. Undocumented workers, often paid below minimum wage and without benefits, allow employers to reduce labor costs significantly. Studies estimate that a 10% increase in the immigrant share of the labor force can reduce wages for low-skill native workers by 3-4%. Like slavery, this creates a competitive advantage for industries reliant on cheap labor, enabling them to offer lower-priced goods and services. For example, agriculture benefits from undocumented workers picking fruit at wages far below what legal workers might demand, mirroring how slave labor kept Southern cotton prices low. This dynamic force native workers to accept lower wages or face job displacement, much as Northern laborers competed against the ripple effects of slave-produced goods.

I understand that key differences exist, in the past 150 years, the American and global economies have changed – and are still changing.

Slavery was a formalized, state-sanctioned system that systematically eliminated labor costs for enslaved people, creating a more extreme wage suppression effect than illegal immigration. Enslaved workers had no bargaining power, whereas illegal alien workers, though vulnerable, can take advantage of the rapid swings in markets and move between jobs. The modern economy is more globalized, with illegal immigration’s wage effects compounded by other factors like automation and offshoring, which also depress wages independently. In contrast, the antebellum economy was more insular, with slavery as a dominant force shaping labor markets.

Variance of degree does not change the fact that the economic principles behind both remain the same.

The people who rail against tariffs on countries like China represent the largest population of supporters of open borders. Look at which political party claims to fight the big corporations and yet continues to allow wage depression through illegal immigration and also strongly opposes deportation.

Both Pre-Civil War slavery and modern illegal immigration depressed/depress wages by flooding labor markets with low-cost workers, giving industries a competitive edge while undermining native workers’ bargaining power. While slavery’s impact was arguably more extreme due to its systemic nature, illegal immigration’s effects approach – and in some economic sectors exceed - the impacts of slavery.