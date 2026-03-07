I understand that what I wrote about the ongoing U.S./Israel actions in Iran is a projection of a future that may not come to fruition. Predictions in geopolitics are always risky, and history is littered with confident forecasts that proved wildly wrong—but sometimes the shape of events suggests that something genuinely different may be happening. This moment feels like one of those times because the mission set, the prosecution of the conflict, and the ultimate objective appear fundamentally different from the wars Americans have watched unfold over the last quarter century.

For decades, American foreign policy was guided—at least informally—by what came to be known as the Powell Doctrine. Colin Powell summarized the concept with what became known as the “Pottery Barn Rule”: if you break it, you bought it. The idea was that if the United States toppled a regime or destabilized a country, we then inherited responsibility for rebuilding it. That assumption was the philosophical foundation for the long nation-building exercises in Iraq and Afghanistan, where American forces were expected not only to defeat hostile regimes but to rebuild political systems, civil institutions, and entire economies.

Donald Trump appears to have rejected that premise entirely.

Americans instinctively understand how unrealistic that idea is because we would never apply it to ordinary life. If a neighbor’s house catches fire and the flames are spreading toward your property, you grab a hose and help put the fire out. What you don’t do is assume responsibility for rebuilding the entire house, choosing the new furniture, and deciding how the family should live from that point forward. The Powell Doctrine effectively told the United States that every time we helped extinguish a dangerous fire abroad, we were obligated to become the contractor for rebuilding the whole neighborhood.

Uncharacteristically for Donald J. Trump, a significant part of what he did in Venezuela was understated and has largely gone unnoticed—I’m not sure that if something isn’t hyperbolized or gilded in gold, people can recognize a Trump plan—but may represent a quiet but profound shift in how American power is applied. Instead of launching a long occupation or attempting to remake the country’s political system, the United States simply removed the central figure responsible for the regime’s worst abuses and left the state structure largely intact.



The message to the country’s remaining leadership was clear: what kind of system you run is your choice, but you do not get to rule indefinitely through repression while exporting instability to the rest of the hemisphere. America will trade with you, will encourage investments in your country, and help you get your house in order but if you don’t let your people choose the next steps, we will be back. We did it once and will do it again. We have no problem welcoming you to Riker’s Island for a little R&R.

That approach effectively voids the Powell Doctrine. Instead of “if you break it, you bought it,” the emerging principle looks more like this: remove the threat, then step back and let the society determine its own future.

You might call that the “Donroe Doctrine”—a hybrid of the Monroe Doctrine and Trump’s rejection of endless nation-building. The United States is not interested in occupying countries or running their governments. What it will do, however, is remove actors who destabilize entire regions through terror, criminal networks, or open threats of mass violence.

Venezuela illustrates the point clearly. America did not try to transform the country into a Western democracy. It did not attempt to rewrite the constitution or supervise elections for a decade. Instead, the United States essentially said: you can remain socialist, communist, or anything else you choose. That is your decision, but you cannot run a narco-state that brutalizes your population while threatening the stability of the hemisphere.

Iran may represent the same principle on a much larger stage.

Trump has repeatedly framed the conflict not as a war with the Iranian people but as a confrontation with a radical regime that openly funds terror proxies and publicly calls for the destruction of entire populations. When a government openly declares genocidal ambitions while arming militias across multiple countries, the world eventually reaches a point where pretending that such behavior is normal diplomacy becomes impossible.

The objective in Iran does not appear to be occupation, reconstruction, or Western-style nation building. The objective appears to be removing the regime’s ability to threaten the world and then leaving the future of Iran in the hands of its own people.

That approach may succeed, or it may fail. History rarely unfolds as cleanly as strategists imagine. But the underlying shift in doctrine is worth noticing.

For decades the assumption in Washington was that if America intervened anywhere, it would have to stay forever and rebuild the entire country. I think President Trump’s approach suggests something very different: America does not need to run the world.

It also seems clear that the Donroe Doctrine also means that America does not have to tolerate regimes that openly threaten to burn it down.