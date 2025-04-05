Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Brother-John
Apr 7

First, anybody making the excuse that the business of government is to big and complex to dump on Congress is (a) excusing their laziness and cowardice, (b) tacitly saying that the government is doing too many things it shouldn't be doing, and (c) making the case for putting the goverment back in the constitutional box it came in.

Second, given that "precedent" is lawyerspeak for "this is what we got away with last time" and a way to legitimize the ratchet effect, it's time to simply sweep all this nonsense aside, stop making excuses, and recognize the obvious fact that all administrative law is unconstitutional. The framers would never have permitted such a thing because it deprives us of the ability to get rid of those who passed such laws if they didn't work or they pissed us off.

Dave Ceely
Apr 5

Congress could solve this by providing the congress with sufficient funding to hire staff to write sufficient detail into the laws to achieve the so called desired ends. That might slow down the lawmaking processes a bit, and make the intent of the new laws available to the avid reader. It might be interesting to see how this would affect the elections in the House of Representatives.

