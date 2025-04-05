My good friend and source of things constitutional, David Jaroslav, and I had a back and forth (you can guess over what – it begins with a “t”) over the last couple of days, specifically about the power of the executive to unilaterally impose the t-word on other countries. In that discussion, we broached the Doctrine of Non-Delegation.

My point was that thanks to the seemingly pathological fear of clearly defining the laws they pass and shifting that responsibility to agencies to flesh out, that ship has long sailed. Barrister Jaroslav differed, so I figured I might want to do a little research about it.

The doctrine of non-delegation is a principle in U.S. constitutional law that holds that Congress, as the legislative branch, cannot delegate its legislative powers to other branches of government, particularly the executive branch, or to administrative agencies. This idea stems from the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution, where Article I vests "all legislative Powers" in Congress. The reasoning is that Congress, as the elected body accountable to the people, must retain control over lawmaking rather than handing it off to unelected officials or entities.

Needless to say, I wondered about the explosion of administrative law – the delegation of rulemaking to the various government agencies (which some constitutional scholars – like Phillip Hamburger – have question as unconstitutional) and whether Congress, through the four laws I mentioned the other day, have already violated this doctrine to the point that, in a practical sense, it is meaningless.

I would argue that at least in practice Congress has done just that, as it often has delegated authority to agencies and the executive branch, typically by passing arguably overbroad statutes that allow these bodies to fill in the details through regulations or executive actions. The Supreme Court has historically allowed this under certain conditions, articulated most clearly in the 1928 case J.W. Hampton, Jr. & Co. v. United States. The Court ruled that delegation is permissible as long as Congress provides an "intelligible principle" to guide the agency or executive in exercising that authority. This principle is supposed to limit discretion and ensure the delegated power aligns with congressional intent.

Has Congress really violated the doctrine?

I guess that is, once again, a Clintonian argument akin to the famous “that depends on what the meaning of “is”, is.”

It is certainly a matter of debate that depends on how strictly you interpret "intelligible principle." Critics argue that Congress has crossed the line many times, especially with the growth of the administrative state. For example, laws like the Clean Air Act or the Affordable Care Act grant agencies like the EPA or HHS vast discretion to craft rules that have the force of law, often with vague or minimal guidance from Congress. Cases like the 1935 Panama Refining Co. v. Ryan and A.L.A. Schechter Poultry Corp. v. United States saw the Supreme Court strike down New Deal-era delegations for lacking sufficient standards, but those are rare exceptions. Since then, the Court has upheld broad delegations—like in Mistretta v. United States (1989), which approved the U.S. Sentencing Commission—showing a willingness to tolerate significant flexibility.

Democrats and Republicans alike have questioned the power of the executive and if a “imperial presidency” or “unitary executive” has been created by Congressional delegation. We are witnessing such a struggle between the Article III inferior (created by Congress) District Court judges and the White House now. Forget about all the ancillary issues, the real issue is whether these courts have the power to restrain the President when he acts within his constitutional parameters. I don’t believe they have that power, but what the hell does a Mississippi redneck know, right?

On the flip side, defenders of modern practice say the complexity of governance makes delegation inevitable. Congress can’t possibly legislate every technical detail, so agencies with expertise step in, and the "intelligible principle" test, however loose, keeps things constitutional. Recent challenges, though, suggest the tide might be shifting. In Gundy v. United States (2019), a narrow majority upheld a delegation, but dissenting justices like Gorsuch signaled a push to revive stricter non-delegation scrutiny. The 2022 West Virginia v. EPA decision, while rooted in the "major questions" doctrine, also hinted at unease with unchecked agency power, indirectly nodding toward non-delegation concerns.

So, has Congress violated it? Legally and technically, probably not, at least based on current precedent - most delegations pass muster under the lenient "intelligible principle" standard. Practically and philosophically, many argue yes, pointing to the sheer scope of agency rulemaking and executive overreach, which can feel far removed from Congress’s constitutional role – but this tension remains unresolved, and future Court rulings could redefine the boundaries, giving rise to questions like what happens to a massive body of administrative law if it is decided that Congress has violated the doctrine? Is the Federal Register moot?

What a mess that would create.

Certainly, an interesting (and potentially dangerous) situation to contemplate and consider as we think about how the three branches interact.