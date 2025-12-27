After listening to Democratic politicians praise recent migrant populations—especially those here illegally—as “the backbone of America,” and even insist with straight faces that they make better citizens than actual citizens, it has become clear what is happening. Certain segments of the Democratic base are being deliberately saturated with a false sense of status, moral superiority, and political invincibility. They are told not simply that they belong here, but that they deserve more power, more protection, and more indulgence than the people whose nation they are entering.

None of this is grounded in truth. None of it reflects reality. But the lie is persistent, repeated, and reinforced through media, activist networks, union leadership, and even the legal system. These groups are told who they are—virtuous victims whose conduct must never be questioned—and what they are entitled to—essentially anything they wish. They are told the system is rigged against them while simultaneously being shown that prosecutors, governors, district attorneys, and judges will bend over backward to absolve them of consequences.

This is not compassion. It is manipulation, and it is profoundly dangerous.

Human beings, when steeped in a sense of moral righteousness combined with legal immunity, begin to believe they are untouchable. That delusion reshapes behavior. People who previously might have avoided risk or conflict begin to test boundaries, push limits, and eventually cross lines they never would have approached had they lived under equal application of the law. They are not taught gratitude or responsibility. They are taught entitlement and immunity.

That is not community building. That is state-engineered hubris.

The consequences are no longer hypothetical. We see them every day. The relentless parade of brazen theft, violent assault, and open defiance of law enforcement in our major cities is not occurring in a moral vacuum. It has been fostered. It has been encouraged. And it has been repeatedly excused by political leaders who seem more interested in social-engineering experiments than in the safety of the citizens they supposedly serve.

When repeat offenders walk free—dozens of times—what message do we think is received? When elected officials label consequences “racist” or “oppressive,” what conclusion do we think takes root? When the system clearly signals that certain offenders will be protected rather than punished, it is not merely crime that rises—it is the sense of invulnerability.

This is the worst form of behavioral modification imaginable. The Democratic Party’s social-justice narrative has turned enforcement of the law into an act of political discrimination while transforming criminality into a kind of civil-rights performance art. The victims of these crimes—often working-class Americans, small business owners, and minorities themselves—are treated as acceptable collateral damage. Their pain does not advance the narrative, so it is ignored.

And so the very people Democrats claim to champion are placed in the crossfire twice: once as prey, and again as political props.

Yet the broader danger is larger still. A society cannot survive when vast groups are encouraged to believe they are morally superior, legally insulated, and politically protected regardless of their conduct. That is the logic that precedes mob rule. That is the psychology that produces street militias, not communities.

Democrats tell us this is progress. They call it equity. But what it truly resembles is a soft form of revolutionary rhetoric—where one group gains status not by virtue of citizenship, character, or contribution, but by their usefulness to an ideological project. To maintain that illusion, the party must keep feeding them affirmations of moral supremacy while eroding the rule of law on their behalf.

The result is violence—not always immediately, but inevitably. Because when false righteousness meets absence of consequence, human beings test the limits of what they can get away with. And right now, those limits are expanding.

This isn’t compassion. It is a dangerous political game being played with real lives. And the citizens who built the country, obey the laws, and expect equal justice are the ones paying the price.