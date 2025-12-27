Every coercive collectivist regime, regardless of its ideological wrapper, eventually confronts the same uncomfortable question right out of the box: What is to be done with the people who refuse to comply? This isn’t a latent concern or an implementation detail—it’s the fundamental problem that exposes the violence inherent in any system that subordinates individual conscience to collective will.

The 20th century provided abundant clarity on this point. The Soviet Union didn’t accidentally stumble into the Gulag archipelago. The camps were a necessary feature of the system, not a bug. When you insist that society must conform to a single economic and political vision, you need somewhere to put the millions who won’t pretend to believe. Arrest, conviction, transportation to remote labor camps—this was simply the most honest answer to the dissenter problem. The Soviets understood that building their workers’ paradise required removing the workers who insisted on building something else.

Western democracies face the same structural challenge but operate under different constraints. You cannot maintain the fiction of liberal democracy while operating visible concentration camps. The aesthetics of freedom matter, even when the substance is negotiable. So, the question persists: What do we do with those who reject the prevailing orthodoxy?