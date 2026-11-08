Now that I have had some time to settle my brain down after the midterm debacle, I want to try to add some clarity to my thoughts on what I see as a demographic shift. My real point was not that it was necessarily age, race or economics that defined this demographic, but a demographic of thought based on decades upon decades of literal inculcation via Gramscian takeovers of instructions and the figurative renaming of your local Thomas Jefferson Elementary into the Vladimir I. Lenin Learing Academy.

Here’s what I see happening – and before anyone starts, the Democrats are the villains in this story because they are the ones who want a “fundamental transformation” of America. Republicans (and “Independents”) are the hapless do-gooders who are easily scared.

They are like those fainting goats that collapse when frightened.

There are no good guys in this story.

If you are not familiar with the Hegelian dialectic, you should look it up because postmodernists are very fond of it. It is method in which some assertible proposition (thesis) is necessarily opposed by an equally assertible and apparently contradictory proposition (antithesis), the contradiction being reconciled on a higher level of truth by a third proposition (synthesis). It is the idea that somehow the synthesis is some new, higher level of truth that combines both the thesis and antithesis in to one – but the fact is, the synthesis may well not be a “third way” but an affirmation or negation of the thesis or the antithesis – or both.

It’s not quite the Underpants Gnomes Business Plan, but close.

The familiar thesis-antithesis-synthesis version of this dialectic has always troubled me. We are told that when two apparently contradictory propositions collide, the resulting synthesis represents some new, higher level of truth. This is a rather convenient assumption, particularly for people who have already decided what that higher truth ought to be. There is no logical reason the synthesis cannot simply reaffirm the thesis, reject the antithesis, or produce something considerably worse than either. Apparently, however, if we attach enough philosophical sophistication to an otherwise dubious proposition, we can convince ourselves that change and progress are synonymous.

This brings me to an interesting hypothesis about modern American politics and the Democratic Party’s increasingly expansive conception of government. What if the political advantage of bad policy is not merely that politicians can escape responsibility for its consequences, but that those consequences can make previously unacceptable policies appear reasonable? What if the political process has evolved into something resembling a dialectic in which the deterioration of existing conditions becomes the justification for imposing the very changes that voters previously rejected?

When a government intervention produces disappointing results, the response is frequently another intervention, usually accompanied by assurances that the original intervention was insufficiently ambitious. A political system that rewards officials for expanding their authority after their previous interventions fail creates a rather perverse incentive. We should be particularly suspicious when the people proposing the cure are the same people who prescribed the treatment that made the patient sick.

If you think Obamacare was instituted to increase health insurance participation, look at where we are today. Many of us knew before its birth that it was created specifically to be a stalking horse for “Medicare For All”.

The interesting question is whether this cycle is merely the consequence of political incompetence, institutional incentives, or something more deliberate. I am reluctant to attribute every government failure to a grand conspiracy and having spent decades managing organizations, I have encountered enough incompetence to know that elaborate explanations are frequently unnecessary.

Nevertheless, we should not confuse the absence of conspiratorial coordination with an absence of political incentives. A party need not deliberately manufacture every crisis to recognize that a crisis can advance its agenda. Nor must every participant understand the larger consequences of policies that reward the expansion of government authority.

Never let a good crisis go to waste, so to speak.

Imagine a government that makes housing more expensive through restrictive land-use policies, costly permitting, and regulatory burdens. The resulting affordability crisis creates public pressure for intervention. Rather than removing the obstacles to construction, politicians propose subsidies, rent controls, and expanded public housing programs. Citizens who previously opposed those measures may begin accepting them because the alternatives have become intolerable. The government has effectively created conditions in which its proposed solution appears less objectionable than the consequences of its previous policies. This is not proof of deliberate sabotage, but it illustrates how political failure can become a political asset.

The same reasoning can be applied to education, healthcare, energy, and public assistance. Each presents complicated problems with multiple causes, and government policy is not responsible for every difficulty. Nevertheless, when an intervention fails, its advocates have an obvious incentive to characterize the failure as evidence that government has not intervened enough. The original policy becomes the baseline, its consequences become the new crisis, and the next expansion of government becomes the proposed synthesis. Somewhere along the way, the possibility of reversing the original intervention disappears from polite conversation.

This is where the dialectic becomes politically interesting. The synthesis need not persuade Republicans that Democrats were right all along. It need only make enough Republicans conclude that accepting something they previously opposed is preferable to enduring conditions they now find unbearable. The political objective, whether consciously pursued or merely rewarded, becomes shifting the boundaries of what people are willing to tolerate. Yesterday’s unacceptable government intrusion becomes today’s reasonable compromise and tomorrow’s indispensable public service.

There is nothing inevitable about this progression. Voters can reject the proposed synthesis, reverse failed policies, or demand evidence that the promised remedy will work., but an electorate can be mentally conditioned over time to accept what they once deemed unacceptable on the basis of panic and emotion (look at what we became during the Wu Flu pandemic).

The essential question is whether we judge government by the problems it promises to solve or by the consequences of its attempts to solve them.

A crisis does not become progress merely because someone calls the next mistake a synthesis.

And yet, here we are.