Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Randall Bock's avatar
Randall Bock
9h

This thought occurred to me separately today but I’m going to post it here despite the fact it does not precisely dovetail with your thesis. It has more to do with potentially conservative/Republicans’ passivity under the deluge you present. In one case metaphoric, and the other case as per joke actual.

I usually center this joke on Hurricane Katrina and provide a few more rescue attempts. The guy's not necessarily a preacher in my version. And when he gets to heaven, Saint Peter consigns him elsewhere. The question is, is this an election parable (for conservatives)?

hyperlinks are not allowed on this thread but go look up the two helicopters and a boat parable

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Adam Rey's avatar
Adam Rey
9h

I'm reminded of what Reagan said;"the scariest words known to man:I'm from the government and I'm here to help"

Michael, your words are thought inspiring.

But I am left feeling hopeless because this train has left the station and though we might stave off the forces of destruction aligned against us, i believe our diminishment as a country is inevitable.

I hate that I think this way though I still have to get up every morning and put on my big boy pants and do big boy shit.

Thanks for your brain!

ADAM

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