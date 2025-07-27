The concepts of “luxury beliefs” and “leisure culture” offer a piercing lens through which to examine the decay of Western civilization. Coined by Rob Henderson, luxury beliefs are ideas or opinions that confer status on the upper class at minimal personal cost, while often imposing significant burdens on the lower classes. Thorsten Veblen’s leisure culture, meanwhile, elevates the symbolic over the substantive, prizing objects or ideas not for their utility but for the status they confer. When these two phenomena intertwine, they create a destructive force that prioritizes appearance over substance, with devastating consequences for society. Nowhere is this more evident than in the polarized debate over immigration, where the interplay of luxury beliefs, leisure culture, and Karl Popper’s Paradox of Tolerance reveals a civilization potentially teetering on the edge of self-destruction.