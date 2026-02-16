Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

The phrase “you will own nothing and be happy” isn’t a policy paper—it’s the Globalist mindset.

https://brianhurlburt.substack.com/p/youll-own-nothing-and-be-happy-a

Central planners don’t thrive in a nation of independent homeowners, small business operators, and upwardly mobile families. A strong middle class is messy, opinionated, and hard to control. Prosperity decentralizes power. Dependency concentrates it. That’s the tension at the heart of this debate. When policy punishes ownership, energy production, savings, or entrepreneurship, it chips away at middle-class autonomy. Capitalism isn’t perfect, but it distributes decision-making across millions of households. Technocratic governance pulls it back to a few desks in Washington. The real fight isn’t rich versus poor—it’s independence versus managed compliance.

Reply
Share
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
3hEdited

Marx produced an evil political philosophy that has caused endless waste, misery and death. Bernie produces annoyance and waste while enriching himself. That’s about it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture