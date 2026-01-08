NBC News Photo

The sad truth is that none of this is about illegal immigration or ICE detaining “our neighbors”. This is all about childish attempts to “own” President Trump at the expense of public safety. All you need to know was revealed when the press hounded sources for the name of the ICE agent who fired the shot and didn’t give two flying fornications about the lady who was killed.

In the latest episode of political theater, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have shamelessly attempted to twist a justified law enforcement action into an anti-Trump screed. The incident in question involved the shooting of a civilian who, by all accounts, placed an ICE agent in imminent mortal danger. Reports indicate she accelerated her vehicle directly toward the officer, blatantly ignoring repeated commands to stop, something that has become common as local and state law “enforcement” back away from maintaining order to satisfy their bosses who hate Trump.

This reckless behavior not only justified the agent’s defensive response but also led to her administrative detention—a standard procedure in such high-stakes encounters. Yet, Walz and Frey, true to form, have spun this into a narrative of unchecked brutality, falsely linking it to President Trump’s immigration policies. This is classic Democrat playbook: deploying non sequiturs to smear legitimate enforcement efforts, all while fanning flames that could endanger more federal officers.

Let’s break this down. The facts are straightforward and undeniable. The civilian’s actions—speeding toward an agent with apparent intent to harm—created a split-second scenario where hesitation could have cost a life. ICE agents, like all law enforcement, operate under protocols designed to protect both public safety and their own. Administrative detention follows naturally when someone poses such a threat, ensuring due process while mitigating risks. But Walz, ever the opportunist, and Frey, with his sanctuary city agenda, ignore these realities. Instead, they peddle a distorted tale, claiming the shooting exemplifies “Trump-era cruelty” in immigration control. What does a president’s border security stance have to do with an individual endangering an officer? Absolutely nothing. It’s a non sequitur, a logical fallacy meant to deflect from the truth and rally their base against perceived enemies.

This tactic is all too common among Democrats, who routinely weaponize isolated incidents to undermine conservative policies and blame President Trump for virtually everything they find objectionable—from lingering high prices and inflation to natural disasters like floods and hurricanes. Prominent figures like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have pointed fingers at Trump’s policies for skyrocketing costs, even as his administration works to reverse Biden-era damage. Others have tried tying extreme weather events to his budget decisions, ignoring that nature doesn’t follow partisan lines. Take the Venezuela example: after Trump’s administration enforced decades-old indictments against Nicolas Maduro for narco-terrorism and corruption, Democrats like Senator Chris Murphy claimed it was a ploy to seize oil, while Jeffries called it chaos for personal gain. These smears divert from the facts: Maduro’s capture was about justice, not resources.

Remember the border crises under Biden-Harris, where lax enforcement led to record crossings, fentanyl floods, and overwhelmed communities? Trump-era measures, like Remain in Mexico and wall construction, actually stemmed the tide, saving lives and resources. Yet, when enforcement yields tough outcomes—like this shooting—Democrats cry foul, tying it back to Trump as if his policies personally pulled the trigger. It’s intellectual dishonesty at its finest. Walz, fresh off his vice-presidential run flameout, needs headlines to stay relevant. Frey thrives on controversy, amplifying narratives that portray federal agents as aggressors rather than protectors. Their statements aren’t just untrue; they’re inflammatory, painting a bullseye on the backs of those who risk everything to uphold the law.

Consider the broader implications. By framing these actions as Trump-linked oppression—whether immigration enforcement, economic challenges, or even weather tragedies—Walz, Frey, and other prominent Democrats aren’t promoting dialogue—they’re provoking unrest. We’ve seen it before: rhetoric from the left has correlated with spikes in attacks on police and border agents. The 2020 riots, fueled by similar anti-law enforcement hysteria, resulted in billions in damage and dozens of deaths. Now, in a polarized climate, their words could inspire copycats or vigilantes targeting ICE personnel. Why? Because non sequiturs like these erode public trust, turning necessary actions into political footballs. If a driver barrels toward you, ignoring shouts to halt, self-defense isn’t optional—it’s survival.

President Trump’s policies, far from being the villain here, emphasize rule of law and national security. Strong immigration enforcement deters chaos, protects citizens, and yes, sometimes requires force against threats. Walz and Frey’s harsh condemnations serve only to divide, not unite. They overlook the civilian’s choices, the agent’s peril, and the policy’s necessity, opting instead for cheap shots that could incite more violence. This isn’t leadership; it’s recklessness.