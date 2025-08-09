Some of us remember this line from Saturday morning cartoons:

“Here I come to save the day!”

This line is a signature part of his theme song in the classic animated series Mighty Mouse Playhouse and later iterations, where the heroic mouse swoops in to rescue others from danger.

That might as well be the standard Democrat Party slogan these days.

The current leadership of the Democrat Party, including figures like Governor Gavin Newsom, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Alex Padilla, often exhibits behaviors consistent with hero syndrome - a psychological pattern where individuals amplify or create crises to cast themselves as saviors, seeking attention and validation. Their rhetoric and actions, particularly around “saving democracy” or defending groups like illegal immigrants, suggest a compulsive need to identify victim groups to champion, driven more by political spotlight than genuine conviction.

Hero syndrome thrives on orchestrating scenarios to garner praise. Newsom exemplifies this with his high-profile lawsuits against the Trump administration over trade policies and his melodramatic, Horatio Caine, theater kid approach to the redistricting in Texas. His podcast ventures and engagement with figures like Steve Bannon signal a calculated effort to stay in the headlines, framing himself as California’s protector against federal overreach. Yet, his selective focus on flashy issues over constitutional complexities reveals a preference for acclaim over substance.

Similarly, Senator Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador to advocate for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wrongfully deported Maryland resident, reeks of performative heroism. His media blitz across all five major Sunday talk shows amplified his narrative of battling a “lawless” Trump administration. The staged optics - Salvadoran officials presenting Garcia sipping margaritas - only heightened the theatricality of Van Hollen’s crusade, prioritizing public perception over quiet diplomacy. This aligns with hero syndrome’s hallmark: exploiting crises for personal validation.

Senator Padilla’s attempt to disrupt South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s press conference further illustrates this pattern. By challenging Noem’s hardline immigration stance, Padilla positioned himself as a defender of immigrants, a classic move to garner attention rather than advance policy. Such stunts reflect a broader Democrat tendency to seek out “victimized” groups - whether immigrants, racial minorities, or climate activists - to fuel their savior narrative.

A glaring example is Representative Jamie Raskin’s claim that Democrats deal only in “truth and facts” while repeating the debunked “fine people” lie about President Trump’s Charlottesville remarks. By falsely suggesting Trump called neo-Nazis “fine people,” Raskin casts himself as a moral arbiter fighting disinformation, conveniently ignoring his own distortion of facts. This hypocrisy underscores the hero syndrome dynamic: Democrats amplify or fabricate crises (here, Trump’s alleged extremism) to position themselves as defenders of truth, all while seeking applause from their base.

This obsession with victim groups risks trivializing real issues. The constant framing of “saving democracy” or protecting marginalized communities - whether through Van Hollen’s media stunts, Padilla’s press conference crash, or Raskin’s selective truth-telling - often serves personal branding over governance. By inflating their roles as indispensable protectors, these leaders sideline practical solutions to issues like economic inequality or infrastructure. The pattern is clear: identify a vulnerable group, exaggerate their plight, and swoop in as the hero.

This counterintuitive approach not only distracts from systemic problems but also alienates voters weary of political theater. I’m not sure they can, but Democrats must move beyond performative heroism to focus on substantive policy - or risk losing trust in an electorate increasingly skeptical of grandstanding.

It is funny that the libs in Hollywood can’t bring themselves to allow Superman to say “Truth, justice and the American Way” while believing themselves donning the super suit with the “S” on the chest to save the day for…well…something. I’m not sure they know what because the “what” isn’t important, they just want to be seen as saving it.