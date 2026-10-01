Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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ThurmanLady
Oct 1

Exactly! And I love how you use "Cloward-Piven" as a verb!

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Dennis Boyer's avatar
Dennis Boyer
Oct 2

I agree totally. But can I add that we, as a Country, allowed excessive illegal immigration. Yes, it was “them” (Democrats) that allowed it - even fomented it. But to those desperate illegal immigrants it was the United States that allowed them in illegally with a wink and a nod. So, we’ve now reversed the compact and in effect say, “We were just kidding then to let you in. We need you to leave now.” Meanwhile families, mostly good families, have built lives here - had kids here - raised kids here - paid taxes - added value to our communities. So, as a country, Republican or Democrat, we need to share responsibility for what we have allowed to happen. Get the criminals and those subsisting on government aid out. And those who contest our western ideals. Find a pathway to legal residency (not citizenship) for those who are qualified and committed to our American way of life and our laws. And get non citizens off the census rolls which unfairly add representation to blue states. Citizenship can then be a future possibility for legal residency.

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