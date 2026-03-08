Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PAUL MICHAEL WHALEY's avatar
PAUL MICHAEL WHALEY
4m

Hypothetically I’m on board with the ‘no term limits’ but in practice people buy stuff and vote for names they recognize. Press attention is an insurmountable advantage that makes the ‘choice’ a proxy for someone else with an advertising budget and/or aligns ideologically with the press.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture