I am a fan of Star Trek: Enterprise. I liked the gritty, low-tech problem solving when Archer and crew were just figuring out space and now to manage travelling through it. There is an episode where the Enterprise enters the Delphic Expanse, a region where space itself behaves unpredictably. The ship is hit by bizarre spatial anomalies, systems fail, gravity fluctuates, and the crew realizes that the normal laws of physics don’t behave consistently there.

The political world in America is like those anomalies—and by that, I mean that the rules, mores, speech, actions and consequences are like the real world but never exactly like them.

Politicians, especially after they become elected or appointed officials, get away with doing and saying things that we normies never do. They might lose an office by resignation, removal or election, but there always seems to be a soft landing for them at a law firm, think tank, consultancy or in media. They also hear “whispers” from sources on the Hill and around the prolific DC watering holes that allow them to trade equities and get pieces of deals based on the patented Pelosi Profit Performance Plan, thereby increasing their wealth dramatically without being required to explain just exactly they beat the market for decades by double- and triple-digit returns.

My Mississippi grandaddy once told me if a politician can’t get rich in Washington, they are too stupid or too ethical to hold office. He passed away before Nancy Pelosi’s reign, but he would have been simultaneously repulsed and impressed by her market prowess.

I believe—and this is based on purely anecdotal observation—they get away with it because we can afford to allow them to get away with it—to bounce off penalty, punishment and retribution like a flat rock any ten-year old farm boy can skip across a pond. People might say that even that rock runs out of energy at some point and sinks, but remember, this world doesn’t ascribe to the same laws of physics as the normal world does. Sometimes the rock in this world makes it all the way to the other side of the pond.

All things considered, this world is always profitable whether the rest of the world is or not. There are extremely rare cases of downturns in prosperity in this alternate world, but those are as scarce as hen’s teeth or hairs on a frog. This is a class of people who live on, off, and for public dollars. That’s why the counties surrounding Washington, D.C. are always listed at the top of the richest areas in America.

So, it is prosperity to blame once again.

Maybe a very insulated and isolated prosperity, but prosperity is the only way I can define it.

One wonders if a constitutional amendment were passed where elected officials, the government and its agencies, and associated employees were made subject to the same laws we normies and our businesses are, how that might turn out.

I’ve been asked about term limits. Truth is, I’m kind of agnostic about term limits. I believe people should be able to vote for whomever they choose—but I would like to see far more transparency in government. That is especially true with our elected officials because holding them accountable the way the IRS, EPA, OSHA and other agencies hold individuals and businesses would end a lot of the chicanery.

There is no way the Defense Department should be able to fail something like eight annual audits in a row without somebody going to the brig or the stockade—regardless of who is in the White House—and it be treated as a “ho-hum” issue.

That will burst the microcosm of protected prosperity and make tar and feathers and riding them out of town on a rail great again. I think that could potentially do several good things like:

Stop the incentive of getting rich by getting elected.

Stop waste and fraud.

Stop obscene and profligate campaign spending to attain office – it makes no sense for a campaign for Senate to cost up to fifty million dollars for a job that pays $175K per year. Sure, the perks are great, but not that great.

Solve the campaign finance problem and significantly reduce the power of big donors and kickbacks from NGOs to which the officials steer the taxpayer dough.

Give normies a chance to serve, true citizen legislators and people who just want to come off the farm, save the republic, and go home in time to pick the corn, cotton and soybeans.

Maybe that is as fictional as the Delphic Expanse, but maybe it can be made real. Government officials in early America were exposed to public action for their stupidity or malfeasance, perhaps that time can come again.