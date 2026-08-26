I’ve been searching beyond the obvious usefulness of creating new identities in an identity driven sociopolitical environment for reasons society is so obsessed with the concept of “identity” and why it has been elevated to such importance.

If it seems identity trumps almost everything, you are not wrong – from land acknowledgements to politics to public policy, some form of it is evident. For example, DEI was all about “identity”, so I think most would agree that identity is the new “class” in class warfare, and those people would also agree that “identity”, in its current, reality unanchored state, is hyper fluid and about as easy to pin down as a greased pig at a county fair.

I began to consider the factors that allow new identities to be created and, in my estimation, perhaps the worst identity that has been created resides in transgenderism. In my mind, it is crass victimization of people with a serious condition, profoundly based on clout chasing and political/moral advantage with no regard to the damage done to children and adults who present with this dysphoria – or the possibility most who do, present a sort of identity mass psychosis of which, eventually, they will outgrow.

For most of human history, the physical realities of sex—gestation, lactation, upper-body strength differentials, average size and endurance differences—imposed hard constraints on what most men and most women could reliably do. Technology (agriculture, then industrial machinery, contraception, infant formulas, antibiotics, and eventually remote work and office economies) steadily relaxed those constraints.

Once the material penalties for deviation from traditional sex roles shrank, societies faced a fork in the societal evolutionary road.

Taking one fork meant keeping the biological categories intact while expanding the range of socially acceptable and economically appropriate behavior within them: women could become engineers or soldiers without ceasing to be women; men could become nurses or primary caregivers without ceasing to be men. This first fork is compatible with the data of reality: average sex differences in interests, personality traits, physical performance, and reproductive physiology remain measurable and largely stable across cultures once material constraints are removed.

The other fork was to treat the residual biological differences themselves as the problem to be resolved, ostensibly by redefining the categories of “man” and “woman” as identities detachable from sex, and decouples it from nature by claiming that sex is itself a spectrum or a social fiction to be emotionally rather than rationally defined. It requires treating those differences as either illusory or politically illegitimate. That is where the confusion arises, that of mistaking liberation from historical role enforcement for liberation from biology itself.

The practical consequences are visible. When institutions insist that sex is optional or fluid while still operating in domains (sports, medicine, prisons, single-sex spaces) where the average differences matter, they generate predictable friction. When they simply widen the acceptable scripts for each sex, the friction is lower. Technology removed many of the old material enforcers of roles; it did not rewrite the underlying distribution of traits.

Given those possibilities, I began to form a premise that while technological changes in the past followed social change but within the past 100 to 150 years, society has been playing catch up with the rate of fundamental technological changes, and in the past 50 years, the rate of change has ratcheted way up and society has been losing that race, and over the past 20 years, losing it badly.

Clearly, the historical pattern was never strictly “tech followed society” because for most of human history the two moved in a slow, reciprocal loop. Social needs or bottlenecks (more reliable food, better weapons, denser settlements) often spurred invention; the new tools then reshaped social organization, which in turn created new pressures. The Neolithic transition, the rise of metallurgy, the printing press, and the early Industrial Revolution all show this back-and-forth rather than a clean one-way sequence. Technology rarely waited politely for social consensus; it usually arrived when the material conditions made it feasible and then forced adaptation.

What clearly changed in the last century or so is the speed differential. Once scientific method, systematic R&D, and later digital compounding took hold, we shifted into high gear and the rate of fundamental technological change rose sharply while the rate of social and institutional adaptation remained roughly constant (or at best improved modestly).

In my search for support for this premise, I ran across something that made a lot of sense to me.

It is the idea of cultural lag - the idea that different parts of a culture change at different speeds, creating a temporary mismatch or period of social maladjustment.

Specifically, material culture (technology, tools, inventions, economic techniques) tends to advance more rapidly than non-material culture (norms, values, laws, customs, beliefs, and social institutions). The resulting gap—while society’s habits, rules, and moral frameworks struggle to catch up with the new material realities—is what is called cultural lag.

Microelectronics, the internet, smartphones, social media, genomic tools, and now AI and advanced biotech have collapsed decades of capability into years. Institutional and psychological adaptation - how we raise children, form relationships, allocate status, regulate attention, handle sex differences once material constraints are minimal - has not kept the same pace. That is the “losing the race” part of my premise, and it tracks observable reality.

Human psychology, kinship systems, status hierarchies, and moral intuitions evolved under conditions of slow change. They can stretch, but they do not re-write themselves at the speed of silicon or CRISPR. When technology removes old material constraints faster than culture can metabolize the implications, you get precisely the confusion you noted earlier: people treat the relaxation of historical role enforcement as if it had also erased the underlying biological distributions.

So, I think my core claim is sound: the relative velocity of technological versus social change has inverted and then accelerated.

The older reciprocal pattern still exists, but the lag on the social side has grown large enough that many institutions and norms now feel chronically behind the capabilities they are trying to govern.

Just taking gender dysphoria out of the DSV did not eliminate its functional presentation as a mental illness that needs treatment, it merely guaranteed that it would not get officially recognized and treated – and the mutilation of body parts and hormonal disruptions are NOT “affirming health care”, in my view they are support for harmful delusions and amount to human experimentation at a Dr. Mengele level.

As “identity” goes and as Dorothy would note, we certainly ain’t in Kansas anymore.

Human beings deserve better than being told their delusions are real by people who are using them as a club with which to beat their opponents.