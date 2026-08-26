Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Joshua Jacobs's avatar
Joshua Jacobs
6h

Rooting in solid tradition while exploring adaptive (not "Maladaptive") changes is necessary.

Aurelius' "Meditations" is as relevant today as when it was written.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
9h

The impetus behind “gender affirming care” was never about care - just about cash flow.

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