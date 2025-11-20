James B. Meigs, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal, recently published an incisive critique that crystallized a long-simmering unease I’ve carried for years. His subject was Tucker Carlson—once a figure I regarded as a sharp, if provocative, observer of American politics—who now appears to have embraced the tired repertoire of 9/11 conspiracy theories. Meigs writes that effective conspiracy theorists “focus our attention on the tiny number of facts that seem to support their theory, while ignoring the vast amount of evidence that contradicts it,” leaping from “rock to rock” to keep listeners from noticing the “river of facts” that disproves the narrative.

Carlson’s 9/11 Files, released through the Tucker Carlson Network and on YouTube, promises to overturn the established history of September 11. Instead, Meigs notes, the series merely recycles familiar insinuations in high-production packaging—reviving old conspiracies under the guise of “just asking questions.” The phrase has become a hallmark of the genre: a rhetorical dodge designed to advance a claim while maintaining plausible deniability. It belongs in the same category as “I’m not saying X, but…” or “Sources familiar with the matter say…”—the verbal tics that signal an incoming manipulation.

So, yes, I’m “just asking questions” myself: Has Carlson followed Candace Owens down the well-trodden path to ideological self-parody? And more importantly, what does this transformation say about the trust we place in public figures who present themselves as guardians of truth?