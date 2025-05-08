Image courtesy of OutKick.com

I find the question of Ilhan Omar fascinating - a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, so to speak. She is sort of the Russian nesting doll of the US House.

She has said she has an “unwavering love for America” but she has also publicly pledged to be an agent of Somalia operating within the US government.

I guess it is all about context – or maybe who your audience is.

The context for Ilhan Omar is a bit murky

Clearly, the America that invited Omar’s family (due to the policy of chain migration, her extended family from her to her grandparents) into an environment of safety, security and prosperity out of the Kenyan refugee camp in which she lived as a child, the America that granted her citizenship at age seventeen, the America that provided her a college education and led to her rising to posts and a voice in state and then national government – none of those Americas are living up to her expectations.

Congresswoman Omar has said some disturbing things about America and America’s allies (especially Israel) and even though the sycophantic progressive media is spinning like a dreidel to find a context in which those comments can be deemed acceptable, they aren’t having much luck. She has made statements indicating her life in America is an “everyday assault,” that every day her “identity is threatened, demonized, and vilified.” She once mocked Americans for saying “Al Qaeda,” “Hezbollah” and “Hamas” in a severe tone as if these were imaginary enemies. As Russians and Chinese military assets landed in Venezuela a few years ago, she accused President Trump of supporting a coup of the oppressive, failed Maduro socialist government.

Long before issuing her now infamous “some people did something” quote, she laughed at the idea of Israel being a democracy and blamed America for terrorism, stating that terrorist attacks are “byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs.” As a member of the Minnesota congress, she pled for leniency for nine Minnesota men who were facing decades in prison after being accused in 2015 of making plans, including buying fake passports, to travel to Syria and fight for ISIS.

So, if she has an “unwavering love for America” even though she has expressed such negative aspects of it, one is left to wonder just which America if is that she loves.

In her Twitter bio, Omar bills herself as an intersectional feminist, something that is an impossibility for a practicing, devout Muslim. On her old campaign website, she states she supports “Medicare for All, tuition- and debt-free college, housing as a human right, a clean environment for future generations, and elections that cannot be bought” (whatever that means). And of course, the most intriguing question is this: did she “marry” her brother and help him commit immigration fraud? That seems to be the most interesting question that nobody seems interested in. It is a high stakes question and answer – because if she did and it is proven, she would be out of the House and highly likely, out of the country.

I’m always amazed how in cases of illegal immigration, minority status acts as a shield – which seems especially true in the Caliphate of Minnesotastan run by Mufti Turban Timmy.

Congresswomen Omar has not “assimilated” in any traditionally understood sense, but via her adult life-long involvement with the Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party in Minnesota and the Democrat Party at the national level, she has learned that through the manipulation of the levers of power, it is possible to twist America to fit her context rather than she making that transition.

Democrats have long been enamored with the powerful virtue signaling opportunities afforded through keeping pet politicians with useful, agenda affirming, convenient (and often compelling) backstories. If they contribute to the Democrat agenda of acquisition and maintenance of power, it does not matter what other destructive desires and capacities they might harbor.

One might assume any “love” Ilhan Omar has for America is a love for the freedom she enjoys while actively trying to destroy traditional America and reshape it into a country filled with the same religious bigotry, collectivist economic failures, and authoritarian oppression from which her family fled.