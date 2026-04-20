Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Michael Anderson's avatar
Michael Anderson
2h

It was Churchill who nagged and nagged Roosevelt to act in 1940-41.

Otherwise, FDR would never act a d Britain would be speaking Ger.an today.

Chamberlain was like the politicians you describe. Churchill was a Trump.

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
2h

Finish the job. Terrorism must not be allowed to govern the world.

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