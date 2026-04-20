Albert Einstein is credited with defining insanity as doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different result.

Embedded in much of the criticism of President Trump, not just over his Iran policy but across nearly all his initiatives, is that same underlying idiom. Politicians insist that every problem demands action, yet rarely expect, or intend, to take any themselves and when action is finally taken, they scatter, suddenly declaring that any departure from the familiar, failed path of appeasement and paying the Danegeld is nothing short of catastrophe.

So, it is reasonable to conclude that the aversion to doing anything other than what has always been done means that most of America’s policies are based on simple insanity.

I watched a bit of 60 Minutes last night, so you don’t have to (you’re welcome). Out of morbid curiosity more than anything else, I wanted to see what angle they were going to take on the Iran situation. The “we needed to do something, just not the thing Trump did” and “Yes, Iran cheats and has been a known problem for decades, but now Trump made it worse by doing that thing we wanted done but now don’t like” themes were front and center.

Dr. Matthew Bunn, American nuclear and energy policy analyst and currently a professor of practice at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard, was interviewed and opened his segment by saying that “Iran has been lying about its nuclear weapons efforts for over 20 years now…” and concludes by concluding that America’s actions leave the world with “very few realistic tools available to us for a long time to come.” It might have been the editing, but it left the audience with the impression that stopping Iran’s nuclear advancement is, in reality, impossible, and Trump made it worse by acting.

Herein lies the problem I believe is at the root of most of our issues since the end of WWII, and it is something that I believe history verifies (at least in my reading of it). Here’s how I condense the very complicated issue that seems to me to permeate the Carter-like “malaise” Americans feel when we are engaged in almost any conflict.

American leadership has been mired in half-measures and has lacked the will to finish the job.

From Korea to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and Biden’s embarrassing retreat from Kabul, the missing link was that there was a distinct lack of a definitive and demonstrable conclusion in favor of American policy.

The issue is that our enemies recognize that our “modern” concept of war does not match the reality of the act. In history, war had a definite purpose; it was defense from an advancing enemy, the resolution of a political dispute or in support of an advancing empire. There was a prize to be won, something residual of value to the winner of the conflict, something concrete to be gained…that’s how Iran defines it today.

Not America. Now our definitions of war are political system change, no collateral damage, police actions and nation building. These all come with indefinite timetables and lack a clear objective – there is no metric to determine when the war is over. In real terms, America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan turned out to be a massive transfer of wealth protected and prosecuted by the American military.

America simply can’t be stuck in the middle of war. If we are not deadly serious about winning, and winning decisively, we should never consider it—because war does not favor the moderate and indecisive. We should never want another soldier to die when we have the power to prevent it, so in the event we decide to go to war, we owe our troops the political will to commit enough destruction that both our enemies and the societies that they inhabit know that they are conclusively defeated.

As the great Rush Limbaugh used to say the job of the military is to break things and kill people. If we intend to use our military might, it must be directed to do just that. Our enemies need to know exactly what price they will pay if they decide to continue conflict, and while many might find it distasteful, harsh, or inhuman, to do less, creates a prolonged, protracted, costly (in lives and resources) event that never will be resolved to an end.

When continually faced with an intractable issue year after year after year, just as we are with Iran’s nuclear ambitions today, your indeterminate talk is not a negotiation, it’s just losing in slow motion.

Ronald Reagan was once asked what his plan was to defeat the Soviets. He reportedly told Richard Allen, who would become his first National Security Adviser, that his long-term strategy for dealing with the Soviet Union was simple: “we win, they lose”.

I believe Trump understands this and plans to take the Iran conflict to a conclusive “we win, they lose” ending – at least I sincerely hope he understands it that way.