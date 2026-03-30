Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kathy Schwanke's avatar
Kathy Schwanke
6h

It’s God and order and blessing.

Or it’s man and disorder and curses.

Amazing grace that God has given into our hands His Holy Word—and with such an abundance of Living Water at our fingertips in our modern day, people choose and prefer kool-aid.

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
4h

These movements are lawless in rejecting natural and divine law and without the curbs and limits of law what starts as naïve good will eventually degenerates into cynical ill-will.

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