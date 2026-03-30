In 1793, France renamed their churches “Temples of Reason”

I have always been critical of humanistic movements, and most critical of the secular variety that claim there is no God, religion is always bad and the root of all issues, and that while an individual human cannot make decisions for himself, a group of those individuals—featuring the same weaknesses—can be trusted to make those decisions for him.

I have two main criticisms of such movements.

The first is that human beings do not abandon moral systems; they replace them. Secular humanism frequently inherits concepts like dignity, rights, and equality from older religious traditions while discarding the foundations that gave those concepts their permanence. The result is a moral vocabulary that remains familiar, even compelling, but is no longer anchored to anything beyond human agreement. It is, in effect, a structure built from salvaged materials without the original load-bearing components.

These movements become an approximation of a religion—albeit a hollow one, and their adherents simply refuse to recognize that fact.

The second is that humans have an addiction to authority, whether it is real or perceived. People will believe something is wise, just, and legitimate simply because it was decided by a group—even when no one among them would defend it alone. Collective decision-making acquires false moral weight simply because it is collective.

One of the first things you learn in engineering—or in any serious problem-solving—is that systems rarely fail because they were designed for bad conditions. They fail because they were designed with overly optimistic assumptions. The designer assumes ideal inputs but reality often supplies something else.

Political and philosophical systems are no different. They are not tested against their aspirations; they are tested against human nature. And that is where secular humanism, for all its appeal, begins to show its limits. It is a system that places man at the center—his reason, his judgment, his capacity for moral progress—while quietly assuming those qualities will be sufficient to govern him.

At its best, secular humanism is attractive. It affirms human dignity without reliance on religion, elevates reason over superstition, and places moral responsibility in human hands. In an age that distrusts arbitrary authority, that promise carries weight. But embedded in that promise is a critical assumption: that human beings can sustain a moral order grounded only in themselves—that they can define and enforce ethical boundaries without recourse to anything higher than collective judgment. That assumption is not argued so much as presumed, and it is precisely where the system becomes vulnerable.

If morality is derived from human consensus, then it is also subject to human revision. There is no fixed boundary—only a moving line shaped by culture, power, and sentiment. What is declared good in one generation can be condemned in the next. This is often called progress, but it carries an unavoidable implication: there is no final authority to which one can appeal when the consensus itself goes wrong.

History offers more than a few stress tests. The French Revolution began with the language of reason and liberation and quickly descended into ideological purification and mass execution. Twentieth-century regimes under Stalin and Mao promised to remake humanity itself—and justified extraordinary cruelty in pursuit of that goal. These are not inevitable outcomes of secular humanism, but they are revealing ones. They show how quickly a system centered on human will often is captured by those most willing to impose their version of it.

The deeper problem is not that such systems can be abused. Every system can be abused. The problem is that secular humanism removes the very category of restraint that might limit that abuse. If there is no authority beyond man, then there is no standard above man. Power no longer answers to a fixed moral order; it answers only to outcomes—efficiency, equality, progress, or the ever-flexible “greater good.”

In practice, this produces a subtle but important shift. Moral authority drifts from shared principles to credentialed experts, from enduring norms to technocratic management. Decisions are no longer constrained by what is right in any permanent sense, but by what is deemed necessary by those in a position to decide. The language remains humanistic; the structure becomes something else.

None of this is to suggest that religious systems are immune to failure. Humanists often point to the failures of Christianity over the centuries while failing to recognize that God didn’t fail, humans failed by abandoning religious strictures for human pursuits, proving that any durable system must account for the limits of human nature. It must assume not only good intentions, but bad ones; not only wisdom, but ambition; not only cooperation, but the desire to dominate. It must include constraints that do not depend on the virtue of the people operating within it.

This is where secular humanism ultimately falters. It does not merely trust human beings—it elevates them. It assumes that the same flawed creatures who rationalize, self-deal, and seek advantage will somehow behave differently when acting collectively. But aggregation does not purify human nature; it amplifies it. A group is not more moral than the individuals within it, it is simply more insulated from accountability.

Strip the idea down to its core and the problem becomes plain. If man is the highest authority, then whatever man decides can be justified in the name of man. There is no appeal beyond the system, no fixed line that cannot be crossed, no principle that cannot be reinterpreted when it becomes inconvenient.

As I see it, the fatal flaw is not that secular humanism believes in humanity—but that it ultimately has no defense against it.