sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
2h

Dr. Satoshi Kanazawa’s book “The Intelligence Paradox: Why the Intelligent Choice Isn't Always the Smart One,” tells it all. Common sense and domestic happiness (i.e. being fruitful and multiplying) more likely to be found in people of average intelligence than our Piled-Higher-and-Deeper (PhD) academic clowns.

Mr. Robert Curtis, O.P.
3m

"Hannah Arendt observed that ideological thinking offers “the false security of consistency” in a world marked by contingency and plurality. Polarization thrives where uncertainty is unbearable. In such contexts, argument becomes less about truth than about preserving one's identity. To concede a point feels like self-annihilation," (p.15) from my latest project. The issue, I believe, is tied to the postmodern worldview in which relativism reigns, and narcissism, caused by rejecting moral values, along with the use of subjective emotionalism as the arbiter of truth, are the major factors. The greater one's learning - without conscious moral anchors - the greater the chance of one being led down all the sordid paths we know and recognize as failures.

