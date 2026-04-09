Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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ThurmanLady's avatar
ThurmanLady
1h

This was demonstrated recently by Sen. John Fetterman's response to the question of who the leaders of the Democratic Party are, and his response that the leader was "TDS."

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Claudia Logan's avatar
Claudia Logan
43m

It's the contrarian impulse or Mary, Mary Quite Contrary - It's 'argue with the Lord himself' and "I say black, you say white." It is an unthinking tribal impulse to wail about something, anything for attention or to differentiate from a group one would not be caught dead agreeing with. In psych terms it's also very passive-aggressive and 'feels' very female. But men are copying a lot of female inanity these days.

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