If you have noticed that certain people, policies, and actions are increasingly judged not by their merits, but by the reaction to them, you are not alone.

It seems a reliable tactic for demeaning or destroying even objectively positive actions, things a majority once agreed were good but now define as bad, but after watching this process for a long time, it occurs to me that resistance isn’t a symptom or reaction, it is the point.

The rational quality of opposition never seems to matter as much as its quantity and volume, which tells you something about the role emotional reasoning plays in the process, if it can even be called a process. When resistance is the goal, nothing is ever settled. Society gets stuck in a kind of intellectual, moral, and cognitive purgatory, a way station between an issue and a conclusion.

There was a time, not all that long ago, when Americans at least pretended to judge ideas on their merits. A policy either delivered results, or it didn’t. A law either made sense, or it didn’t. You could argue outcomes, debate tradeoffs, and occasionally even change your mind but that order has been quietly reversed. Increasingly, things are judged not by what they are, but by who supports them, and more importantly, who opposes them. Opposition itself has become a kind of negative credential because when the “wrong people” are for something, that alone is taken as proof it must be wrong.

You don’t need a psychology degree to recognize the pattern, though academic labels exist for pieces of it: reactive devaluation, motivated reasoning, tribal signaling. Strip away the jargon and what remains is something simpler and more corrosive. Instead of asking “Is this a good idea?” we ask “Who does this align me with?” In a hyper-polarized environment, tribal sorting is instantaneous. Thinking takes time, costs effort, and the result might not be emotionally satisfying. So, like the cartoon meme, society doesn’t want a solution. It just wants to be mad.

The mechanism is almost mechanical in its predictability. First, a person or group becomes disfavored, a politician, a movement, a media outlet, a loosely defined “side.” Once that designation is made, everything associated with that group becomes suspect. Distrust attached to the actor transfers seamlessly to the idea. Then comes the reframing: language shifts, tone changes, and what was once described in neutral or even positive terms is recast as sinister. Finally, the issue is moralized. It is no longer a question of effectiveness or practicality. It becomes good versus evil. At that point, discussion is effectively over. You are no longer debating a policy. You are judging a sin.

Immigration offers a clean example because the underlying laws haven’t changed nearly as much as the rhetoric surrounding them. For decades, enforcing immigration law was understood as a basic function of sovereignty. It wasn’t controversial to say a country should know who is entering, on what terms, and whether they are complying with the rules. The baseline premise, that laws should be enforced, was broadly accepted. What changed is not the law, but the moral framing attached to enforcing it. The same action, applied to the same statutes, can now be described as either responsible governance or cruelty, depending largely on who is perceived to be advocating for it.

This pattern repeats across issue after issue. Positions that were mainstream a decade ago are suddenly recast as extreme. Policies once described as prudent are now labeled oppressive. The facts on the ground move very little. What moves is the coalition surrounding them, and with that shift comes a wholesale re-evaluation of the idea itself. The cast of characters changes and suddenly the same action moves from “reasonable” to “unforgivable.”

We see the absurdity most clearly in the revolving accusations against Donald Trump. In a single news cycle that began yesterday, he was denounced as an insane, genocidal maniac who should be removed via the 25th Amendment, only to be ridiculed hours later as a coward who always chickens out. The same voices flip seamlessly between portrayals, united only by reflexive opposition. The content of the policy or reasoning behind it barely registers because identity of the proponent determines the verdict.

Most people lack the time (or inclination) to master every policy detail and seek ways to simplify complex issues. Since everyone understands loyalty, by attaching ideas to tribal identities in a shirts versus skins kind of thing, emotional comfort settles in and doing the work of genuine analysis seems unnecessary.

Unfortunately, the cost of the resulting ignorance of impotent anger is steeper than initially appears.

When ideas are judged by association rather than outcomes, durable consensus becomes virtually impossible, guaranteeing we will wake up each morning with the same load of conflicts we put on our nightstands the night before. When every issue turns into a moving target, its moral worth depending on who currently holds it, the supply of outrage is infinite.

The moment it is decided that who says something matters more than whether it is true may feel emotionally satisfying, but it cannot sustain a functional society.

I’m an admitted partisan, I pick sides. I happen to believe that one side is, at best, marginally better at dealing with facts rather than personalities. It seems clear to me that the Democrat Party has lost its mind and completely given itself over to being defined by resistance only. They literally don’t want solutions, being perpetually mad is enough.

America’s future depends on solving problems, not becoming a perpetual debate society where feelings matter more than facts.