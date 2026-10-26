I have come to believe that the American Constitution is best understood not simply as a blueprint for government, but as something more important: a peace treaty between two fundamentally different understandings of human nature.

I believe the Founders were not attempting to settle every philosophical or theological disagreement among the people who would inhabit their republic, they were constructing a system in which those disagreements could exist without producing tyranny. They understood that allowing whichever faction held power to impose its vision upon everyone else was a reliable recipe for despotism.

At the center of this disagreement are two competing ideas. One holds that human beings possess the moral and spiritual capacity to govern themselves through conscience, character, and personal responsibility. The other places considerably less confidence in self-government and consequently looks to institutions, experts, regulations, and the coercive power of the state to produce the order that individual character supposedly cannot. These are philosophical dispositions rather than neatly organized political factions, but they represent profoundly different answers to the same question: Are human beings principally responsible for governing themselves, or must they be governed by other human beings who presume to know better?

The distinction is not strictly between religious people and atheists, nor conservatives and liberals. There are secular people of extraordinary moral character and religious people perfectly willing to impose their beliefs through government. The distinction is between those who regard self-restraint as the foundation of liberty and those who regard external restraint as the foundation of social order. The latter has an obvious problem its advocates seldom confront: the institutions doing the governing are populated by the same imperfect human beings they insist cannot be trusted to govern themselves.

Apparently, acquiring a government title or advanced degree confers wisdom and virtue unavailable to ordinary mortals.

The Constitution was designed, in substantial part, to prevent either disposition from acquiring unlimited power. The Jesuit theologian John Courtney Murray described the First Amendment’s religious provisions as articles of peace, not articles of faith. They establish an arrangement under which people holding incompatible beliefs can coexist without turning government into an instrument of ideological enforcement. Enumerated powers, federalism, separation of powers, and checks and balances extend that principle throughout the constitutional structure. Madison understood that government officials possessed the same weaknesses, prejudices, and ambitions as everyone else. The solution was not to find better angels to govern us, but to construct a system in which even the devils would have difficulty getting everything they wanted.

John Adams understood that this arrangement depended upon something no constitution could manufacture. In 1798, he wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” George Washington expressed similar concerns, and Alexis de Tocqueville later recognized the relationship between moral habits and American liberty. Their point was that limited government depends upon citizens capable of exercising restraint without being compelled to do so. A society whose citizens cannot govern their own impulses will eventually demand a government powerful enough to govern those impulses for them.

Here the philosophical disagreement acquires practical consequences. Confronted with poverty, irresponsibility, or social disorder, the institutionalist instinct is to prescribe another program, regulation, or agency. The self-government instinct is to ask what happened to the family, church, community, and personal responsibility that once addressed many of these problems without federal intervention. Neither approach guarantees success, but one generally enlarges the state while the other seeks to preserve the institutions that make intervention less necessary. Worse, transferring responsibility from individuals to government can destroy the capacity for self-government itself. Responsibility is a habit developed through exercise. Remove it and the habit deteriorates, allowing government to cite the resulting dependency as justification for still more government. A remarkably convenient arrangement.

Tocqueville anticipated this nearly two centuries ago. He warned of a democratic despotism that would not arrive wearing jackboots, but through a vast, protective power relieving citizens of independent judgment while surrounding their lives with increasingly complicated rules. Citizens would remain nominally free while the practical business of living was transferred to administrators assuring them everything was being done for their own good. It is difficult to read Tocqueville without recognizing something disturbingly familiar about the modern administrative state.

The opposite danger is not imaginary. Religious conviction can also become an instrument of coercion when its advocates attempt to transform personal beliefs into compulsory public orthodoxy. History provides sufficient examples of people willing to persecute their neighbors for the alleged benefit of their immortal souls. The Constitution restrains that impulse as well. A government powerful enough to enforce my preferred morality is equally capable of enforcing yours when political fortunes change.

Unfortunately, modern political culture seems increasingly determined to erase this distinction. Disagreement is no longer treated as an ordinary feature of a pluralistic society but as evidence of ignorance, malice, or moral deficiency. Once opponents become existential threats, constitutional restraints begin to look less like safeguards of liberty and more like inconvenient obstacles to progress. Executive action, administrative regulation, and judicial creativity become attractive ways around those obstacles, invariably justified by the conviction that our objectives are too important to be obstructed by people who refuse to recognize how right we are.

I believe the contemporary imbalance favors the institutionalist view because modern political culture increasingly treats individual autonomy as a problem to be managed rather than a condition to be preserved. We have developed extraordinary confidence in credentialed experts, accompanied by an equally extraordinary reluctance to hold them accountable when their interventions fail. Meanwhile, the institutions that historically cultivated personal responsibility are weakened or displaced, often by the very programs supposedly designed to compensate for their decline.

The danger arises when enough Americans abandon the premise that political power must remain limited even when exercised by people whose objectives they support. Constitutional government then becomes little more than a contest over who operates the machinery of coercion. Elections cease to select temporary custodians of limited authority and become battles over who gets to direct everyone else’s lives.

A peace treaty does not require its parties to love one another, agree with one another, or even particularly like one another. It requires them to honor the terms of the peace. The Founders gave us a constitutional structure intended to make that possible. Its genius was not in resolving our philosophical differences, but in preventing those differences from becoming a justification for unlimited government.

The Constitution was designed to protect us from people convinced that their superior wisdom entitled them to govern the rest of us.

That so many Americans now regard this limitation as an obstacle rather than an achievement may be the clearest indication of how far we have wandered from the Founders’ understanding of liberty.

This is why I will never agree any form of coerced collectivist movement can be tolerated. The imbalance created through legitimization of such a movement violates our peace treaty and is too great for Republic to survive.