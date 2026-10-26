Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
10h

"At the center of this disagreement are two competing ideas. One holds that human beings possess the moral and spiritual capacity to govern themselves through conscience, character, and personal responsibility. The other places considerably less confidence in self-government and consequently looks to institutions, experts, regulations, and the coercive power of the state to produce the order that individual character supposedly cannot."

I think that describes a big reason that leftism seems to inevitably win out over the long term (until it all inevitably comes crashing down either through financial collapse or revolution).

Half of the people feel that they (and everyone else) has the capacity and responsibility to govern themselves. They feel no compunction to attempt to govern anyone else because they feel no compunction to be governed by others. This half rarely seeks to attain power over others and so rarely achieves it.

The other half feels that everyone needs to be "managed" because their neighbors aren't doing things the way they want them to. This half actively pursues power and often achieves it because they don't run up against competent opposition.

Oh and "vote for us and we'll give you free stuff" sells.

The end result is the majority of people who run for office are the the exact kind of people we shouldn't want running things and the people who would reliably live up to the standards of the founding fathers were they placed in charge have no desire to be so.

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1 reply by Michael Smith
Dennis Alter's avatar
Dennis Alter
10h

A slow and steady march to restrain, diminish and then eliminate the free man's liberty.

It will only accelerate going forward regardless of who is elected, though the R's do it a little more slowly.

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