Just for grins and giggles, I listened to Commie Mamdani’s 250 address from Friday.

It was roughly split into three parts, the unintentionally funny, the clueless, and the frightening.

It was the same ideological speech that we hear every few decades and it always leads to the same place.

Failure.

New York’s cost of living problem is driven by an imbalance in supply and demand. It happens in free markets, and free markets correct it by adjusting the supply volume, frequency and product/service mix to accommodate the increased demand­—when it can.

Take New York housing, for example. Rent and purchase prices have risen because more people want to live there than there are places to live and there is a physical limit to the amount of housing that can exist. So, the increase in price is a response to scarcity, not profit taking because the cost of everything else related to that loft, apartment, condo or brownstone row house is increasing as well. When property values go up, property taxes follow, as do energy costs, food costs and generally every cost.

I’ve been in Manhattan late at night after working with people there. What happens after the city empties is nothing short of remarkable. The inventory of all of Manhattan’s stores and restaurants are drawn down or depleted during the day—from the bodega on the corner to the most expensive penthouse—and at night, the supply chain replenishes all of it. A lot more services and supply replenishment are required in a densely packed city than in other places, and since that is time and space limited, that simply costs more, so the cost of living goes up.

And it all ends up in a predictable situation.

Some people can afford to live there; some will get priced out.

Collectivists believe you have a right to live there, so they create schemes to get around the laws of economics.

In a literal sense, for every “problem” Hizzoner Zohran raised, the solutions are more capitalism, less regulation, and more getting out of the way so people can do their own thing, not more control and more collectivism.

There is a reason freezing “rent” never works.

It’s not the rent. It is math.

Rent is only one part of a long economic value chain. There is simply no way to “freeze” the wear and tear on the physical systems of a building, the wiring, plumbing, the paint, the wear from daily living, or the structural fatigue, or even the cost of labor to perform any of the maintenance activities, so there is no way to freeze the actual cost to a building owner or landlord. Inflation is not an isolated cost.

And when he can’t charge more for the rent but is expected to maintain the property to a specified level, eventually math catches up and either the rent-controlled apartment is taken off the market, or it hits the black market where people scheme ways around the rent control. It is the classic irresistible force versus the immovable object.

To imagine rent control works is to ignore the laws of economics.

It fails in some dimension every time it is tried. The renter may initially get a lower than market rate, but when the landlord can’t support it any longer, the asset deteriorates to the point it is unusable or unmarketable (or as is more likely, the landlord raises the rent on his non-rent “stabilized” properties to make up for the losses on rent controlled properties).

The idea that a government instituted “living wage” won’t ripple through the economic system is another fantasy of collectivists.

This is a glaring example of why collectivism has never, can never, and will never work.

The rent control situation is just a microcosm of a massive economic system that is driven by supply, demand, scarcity and plenty, all of which depend on price as an immediate signal of what needs to happen. It is self-regulating and while it may take some period to accurately adjust, it is the most effective and efficient way to manage economic activities.

I think of it as the one true example of the “butterfly effect”. A ripple in the supply chain on the other side of the world can cause prices to go up or down in New York. It might be weather caused or human related, but collectivism claims it can control it all. That is why Marx believed that socialism and Marxism were steps to global communism – because no deviation can be tolerated.

But collectivism can’t control any of it.

Collectivism’s answer to the scarcity problem solved in a free market by price is scarcity itself.

It is no secret from history that failures in accurate planning have led to people not being able to have something, not because they can’t afford it, but because it simply didn’t exist — and that includes food. You can’t get it at any price (even if you have the money) and you might be able to do without a new air conditioner, but you won’t be able to do without food (and food is not a right, it is an economic good, so subject to the same laws of supply and demand).

And all of the above is why the main feature of collectivism is depravation, not equality. Remember that Ayn Rand accurately summed up that socialism and communism have the same endpoint, it is merely the difference between suicide and murder.

And even though it sounds good in theory, it only does so due to the things the idiots and ideologues leave out.