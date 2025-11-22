Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

I cannot realistically imagine a world without work. I understand where you posit we may be going, and agree if you are correct we will have a serious problem. I'm more in line with Ash, the android soldier in the first Alien movie. He was a member of the crew, and his mechanical nature was not know until he turned on Ripley. I'd like to think we can incorporate sentient beings into our society, but our history of incorporating human beings who do not look like us isn't anything to write home about...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
3h

This reminded me if the “mouse utopia” that some animal psychologist devised in which the mice had everything they needed without struggle. At one point the male mice resorted to violence against each other but eventually the sex drive of the mice diminished and the colony went extinct. A human world without work would become a world without purpose and individual meaning. Such a utopia would fast become a dystopia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture