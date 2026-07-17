Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
4h

You got that right. I fear for the US.

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Clair Kiernan's avatar
Clair Kiernan
1h

"Wet kiss" being a euphemism. We know what communism is more comparable to.

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