Not meant to disparage the South but I noticed a great irony in the history of the Confederacy: originally it was conceived of as a truly federal system but with more emphasis on the sovereignty and power of the individual states than was created by the original U.S. Constitution. The founders of the Confederacy really thought they were just perfecting the work of the Framers and were being more faithful to the original Constitution than was the new Republican Administration. Yet in order to pursue their own war of independence over time they had to increasing centralize power into the hands of their own “national” level of government at the expense of the rights of its various states. Eventually its central government was imposing more regulations upon its citizens and states than the Lincoln administration was imposing upon the member states of the Union. For instance due to the lack of nitrates needed for gunpowder at one point the Confederacy issued a directive for its citizens to collect their urine so it could be reprocessed to make the nitrates needed for gunpowder. Almost like North Korea decreeing that its citizens produce and collect 100 kg of their own dung each year for recycling into fertilizer. In a sense the entire exercise of the Confederacy during the war became something of a reduction ad absurdum of its states-rights original premise.

