The irony contemporary collectivist revolutionaries never seem to grasp is that their movement does not succeed because it is powerful. It only succeeds when it finds a weakness, an opening when the target population grows apathetic, distracted, or complacent.

I’ve long likened all forms of coerced collectivism—socialism, Marxism, communism—to rust, because neither ever sleeps. History shows that events like the Minneapolis church assault are not random eruptions; they are probing attacks, testing for weak points in liberty’s defenses.

America’s liberty exists in much the same environment as the Golden Gate Bridge. The bridge, a collection of millions of tons of individual iron and steel beams, bolts and cables, stands in a harsh, corrosive setting. It carries an immense load every day, has endured powerful earthquakes, and has survived forces that should have destroyed it. Yet its most persistent and dangerous enemy isn’t stress or shock—it’s rust—and the primary defense against that threat is remarkably simple: paint.

Painting the Golden Gate Bridge is a continuous process. A full paint cycle takes roughly four years, and by the time crews move from the south end to the north end, it’s already time to turn around and start again. Even then, rust never rests. Crews are constantly inspecting, touching up, and repairing exposed areas throughout the year. The work is never finished, because neglect—even briefly—invites decay.

Liberty is no different. Like iron and steel, it demands constant maintenance if it is to endure. It does not fail all at once. It corrodes quietly, in overlooked places, where people convince themselves that vigilance is no longer necessary, or that small violations don’t matter.

I was privileged to be on the American Spectator podcast yesterday, The Spectacle, when a discussion with hosts Melissa Mackenzie and Scott McKay snapped an idea into focus. We were talking about Don Lemon and the BLM-backed assault on a church in Minneapolis, and it suddenly became clear to me that the episode was not an outlier or a moment of excess. It was a distilled—almost laboratory-pure—expression of what the contemporary progressive Democrat left has become.

Everything was there, all in one place.

Hatred of America and Western civilization—not as abstract academic critique, but as open contempt for the moral and legal framework that made the country possible. Hatred of Christianity and Christians—not disagreement or skepticism, but hostility so intense that invading a church service was framed as righteous activism. Racism against whites, casually assumed and morally justified, exemplified by Don Lemon dismissing the people in the pews as “entitled white supremacists.” The suppression of the First Amendment rights of others, carried out in the name of “speech” by people who believe only their speech is legitimate.

Layered on top of that was anarchy and lawlessness, not as a breakdown of order but as a deliberate political tactic. The supposed “anger” directed at ICE was merely the latest vehicle for psychological warfare—aimed not at policymakers, but at ordinary people who wanted nothing more than to attend church and live their lives. In truth, this was not spontaneous outrage. It was a planned, made-for-social-media performance, hosted by Lemon—the gay black man CNN couldn’t possibly fire until it finally did.

How do I know?

Don Lemon doesn’t live in Minneapolis. He lives more than 1,100 miles away, in a $3.1 million, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Sag Harbor, New York. This “organic” eruption required planning, coordination, and media choreography. This was staged, packaged, and distributed—another entry in the progressive propaganda content mill.

The arrogance and self-righteousness on display were so complete that no apology was required and no reflection even contemplated. Terrorism—specifically threats of violence against innocent people for political gain—was not only present but excused. The congregation itself became a hostage, both literally and psychologically, with intimidation treated as moral pressure rather than criminal behavior.

The characteristics on display inside that church were not incidental. They were the tools—straight out of an Alinsky playbook. This behavior isn’t merely about gaining power; it’s about holding it. Intimidation supplanted persuasion, chaos has taken the place of consent, and fear now stands in for legitimacy.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that the people driving this radicalism are not animated by sincere concern for illegal aliens, the poor, or any of the groups they claim to champion. Those groups are useful precisely because they are politically leverageable. They serve as swords and shields—human props in a performative project aimed at destabilizing institutions that stand in the way of permanent power for a progressive movement hell-bent on acquiring it.

“Revolution” is encouraged not because conditions demand it, but because disorder benefits those who wish to rule without limits. The tactics are straight out of the same tired Marxist oppressed-versus-oppressor dialectic we’ve seen for more than a century.

In true Orwellian fashion, reality itself must be bent until dissent is reclassified as extremism and obedience is reframed as morality.

In other words—with apologies to David Byrne of the Talking Heads—“same as it ever was.”

We have reached a stage in America where no boundary is regarded as inviolable, because boundaries themselves are now treated as oppression. There is no institution too sacred, no law too settled, no norm too fundamental to be violated if it obstructs the pursuit of power.

The Minneapolis church assault was not a warning about what might happen. It was a demonstration of what is already happening—and a preview of what will be repeated, refined, and escalated unless it is confronted plainly, forcefully, and completely.