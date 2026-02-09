First of all, I realized how deep the indoctrination behind what I’m about to argue really runs.

When I sat down with my coffee early this morning to organize my thoughts, I felt a reflexive urge to issue what might be called the Caucasian Denial—a preemptive declaration of non-racism. It’s the mirror image of the woke left’s “land acknowledgment,” a ritual disclaimer meant to ward off accusations before a word is even spoken. I caught myself mid-sentence, stopped writing, and took the dogs out for our pre-dawn exercise to think about why that impulse felt so automatic.

It didn’t take long to realize that nothing I could say in that vein actually matters. Any such disclaimer would be as empty as noting that my house sits on land once occupied by the Ute Indians, and before them the Fremont people the Utes absorbed around 500 AD. It’s performative, not substantive.

People who know me already know I’m colorblind. People who don’t are free to believe whatever they want—up to and including fabricating motives to satisfy an ideological model in which all whites are racist, except for the enlightened few who proclaim themselves “allies.” Their belief system requires it.

For that model to justify both belief and action, white people must be cast as the oppressor class, and all non-whites as the oppressed. The framework allows no deviation.

That was the unmistakable message delivered by Democrat Gene Wu, the Chinese-born minority leader of the Texas House, in a 2024 interview when he called for all minorities to unite, “take control,” and “make everything fair.” Whatever euphemisms are applied after the fact, the premise is clear: political power should be organized explicitly along racial lines, and moral authority flows from demographic identity.

The Biden administration has repeatedly claimed that “white supremacy” is the greatest threat facing America. But the left’s definition of the oppressor class extends well beyond skin color. Political affiliation is now decisive. If you support Donald Trump—if you are MAGA—your race becomes irrelevant. Brown, black, yellow, red: none of it matters. MAGA is, by definition, racist.

That framing licenses some remarkably blunt rhetoric.

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers told Don Lemon that America needs a “fumigation” to purge MAGA once Democrats regain power—treating political opponents not as debaters but as vermin to eradicate. Lemon offered no pushback.

In a 2018 Al Jazeera interview that resurfaced amid renewed scrutiny, Rep. Ilhan Omar argued: “I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country. And so if fear was the driving force of policies to keep America safe, Americans safe inside of this country, we should be profiling, monitoring and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.”

She framed it as a data-driven critique of fear-based policy, pointing to domestic extremism statistics, yet the phrasing fueled outrage over perceived anti-white bias.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has woven these threads together most bluntly. She has called Republicans “racist” and “inherently violent,” tying them to the KKK; insisted white men in America “aren’t oppressed”; and described Latino Trump supporters as exhibiting a “slave mentality” for aligning with policies she sees as self-harming.

This isn’t novel. Since the 1960s, whites have been cast as oppressors, with accusations leveled at figures like Barry Goldwater. Radical academics redefined racism not as hatred of any race but as prejudice plus power—excusing anti-white animus because whites held (or hold) majority status.

For decades, white Americans absorbed this messaging through schools and media. From the late 1960s onward, every generation in public education learned that whiteness equates to racism, bigotry, entitlement, and oppression—intensifying over time, especially toward white males.

By the early 1980s, many whites responded with contrition: acknowledging past wrongs, embracing MLK’s “content of character” ideal, and extending a hand for reconciliation. It seemed to work for a couple of decades—until the late 1990s, when Critical Race Theory (pioneered by Derrick Bell in 1989) gained traction in academia as the explanation for persistent disparities.

The extended hand was slapped away. Obama’s 2008 election turned disagreement into presumed racism; opposition was rarely policy-based but skin-deep hatred. The pattern accelerated: accusations flew as body blows, leaving whites—especially those raised under intensifying indoctrination—exhausted from constant vilification despite their efforts to move beyond division.

Now, pushback is emerging, inevitably branded as racism itself. Yet the true danger lies not in defensive reactions but in the ideology fueling this cycle: a “non-white supremacy” movement that organizes power by race, demonizes dissenters across colors, and normalizes eliminationist language from positions of safety.

Those issuing such rhetoric face only words in return—never the historical fate of real oppressors who silenced critics through violence. That restraint reveals who the actual “oppressors” aren’t. The real threat is this divisive framework itself, which poisons discourse, erodes individual merit, and risks turning America into a zero-sum racial battleground.

It’s time to reject racial essentialism entirely—on all sides. True progress demands judging by character and ideas, not skin or votes. Only then can we escape the indoctrination and build something genuinely fair.