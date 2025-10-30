It seems to me that the UK is lost. Yesterday there was a story reported about an Afghani man who was given asylum in 2020 who went on an insane stabbing spree, stabbing the two Pakistani men who took him in and when he made it to the street, he stabbed to death a random guy who was just walking his dog. This is just the latest incident in a long string of incidents that have long been ignored by the Islamic supplicants in charge of the UK government.

The Scots, Irish and Welsh aren’t the problem - as it is in the US, it is the Muslim community that produces these savages. It gives away the lie that we “fight them over there so we don’t have to fight them over here” when countries directly involved in the GWOT for 20 years import the very people we fought “over there.”

And the UK simply kneels in apology to them, taking down the UK flags (which cause offense), allowing their streets to be taken over, and refusing to do anything about the rape of young British girls.

An interview with a local woman resulted in her tearful pleas for the UK government to “please do something” to stop the assaults and murders in her neighborhood. Sir Starmer has had no comment of which I am aware.

Now that Minneapolis changed their noise abatement laws to allow the Muslim call to prayer five times a day, it won’t be long until Muslims, intent upon MAIF (Making America Islamic Forever) rule in the New York City of Mamdani (unless Elise Stefanik defeats Kathy Hochul for governor - as a good friend of mine pointed out, the NY governor is perhaps administratively strongest of all US governors and can bring heat to bear on the Zohran).

Once upon a time, immigrants could be expected to assimilate and leave their allegiances behind to become Americans first, but in an era of global mobility, combined with arrogant immigrants and weak host nations, immigration policies must now balance humanitarian ideals with pragmatic realities. At the heart of any successful multicultural society lies assimilation - the process by which immigrants adopt the host nation’s core values, language, laws, and social norms - but when groups that demonstrably reject this idea are identified, it becomes not just legitimate but essential for nations to deny them entry.

This isn’t xenophobia; it’s self-preservation, safeguarding the social contract that underpins stable, prosperous communities. At the very least, immigration must be paired with a probationary period - maybe of 10 years - where at the first sign of anti-American sympathies or activities, deportation is expedited. These groups must be broken the way the FBI infiltrated and broke the KKK.

Diversity is not the strength of any nation - unity is.

Consider the foundational logic: Nations are voluntary associations built on shared principles. The United States, for instance, was forged from immigrants who embraced Enlightenment ideals of liberty, equality, and rule of law. Waves of Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans assimilated, contributing to a unified identity despite initial frictions. But assimilation isn’t optional; it’s the glue. Without it, parallel societies emerge - enclaves where foreign loyalties supersede national ones, eroding trust and fostering division.

Data from Europe’s migration crises illustrates this: In Sweden, unassimilated migrant communities correlate with higher crime rates and welfare dependency, straining resources and fueling resentment. A 2023 study by the Migration Policy Institute found that second-generation immigrants from non-assimilating groups in the EU were 40% more likely to identify primarily with their ethnic origins than with their host country, perpetuating isolation.

Why deny entry to such groups? First, it protects social cohesion. Societies thrive on reciprocity: Immigrants gain opportunity; hosts gain productive citizens. Rejection of assimilation signals a one-way transaction, where newcomers import incompatible ideologies - be it theocratic extremism, gender apartheid, or tribal honor codes - that clash with democratic norms. Historical precedents abound. Post-WWI America restricted “undesirable” immigrants via the 1924 quotas, targeting those from anarchic or Bolshevik-influenced regions, averting the Red Scare’s worst excesses. Similarly, Japan’s stringent policies preserve homogeneity, yielding low crime and high social trust - envy of the world.

Critics cry discrimination, invoking human rights. Yet sovereignty includes border control; the UN’s own refugee conventions prioritize safe third countries that align culturally. Blanket acceptance ignores agency: Groups that reject assimilation - through sustained practices like enforced segregation or violence against reformers - opt out of the social bargain. Denying them isn’t prejudice; it’s pattern recognition. For example, certain Islamist networks have proven resistant to secular integration, as seen in France’s banlieues riots or UK’s grooming scandals, where cultural insularity enabled predation.

This policy isn’t absolute; individuals from “risky” groups can still qualify via rigorous vetting, proving personal commitment. But group-level denial streamlines enforcement, conserving administrative costs for truly integrative migrants. In a finite world, nations must prioritize those who enhance, not fracture, the fabric.

Ultimately, assimilation denial upholds the legitimacy of nation-states as cultural stewards. Without it, we court balkanization - Lebanon’s sectarian collapse or Yugoslavia’s bloody dissolution as cautionary tales. By filtering for assimilators, we honor immigrants who built our past and ensure those who shape our future.

It’s not exclusion for exclusion’s sake; it’s inclusion with integrity. In defending borders against unyielding rejection, we defend the very idea of a shared home.