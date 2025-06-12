Photo Credit: CNN

What follows is going to make some people angry and I’m sure I will get some interesting messages and emails, but it needs to be said. Just because successive administrations, both Republican and Democrat, have failed in their duty and obligation to enforce the law and secure the border, it is no excuse for us to forget that the first duty of any state, nation or government is to the citizens to which it owes its existence - and nobody else.

In today’s polarized debates, illegal immigration is often framed as a humanitarian issue, with advocates arguing that compassion for those fleeing hardship justifies overlooking legal boundaries. However, I contend that there is no compelling humanitarian argument for illegal immigration – or open borders as long as the welfare state exists. This position rests on the principles of sovereignty, fairness, resource allocation, and public safety, which collectively outweigh the emotional appeal of unchecked migration. While empathy for migrants is understandable, endorsing illegal immigration as a humanitarian act ignores the broader consequences and undermines structured solutions.

First, nations have a fundamental right to sovereignty, which includes controlling their borders and enforcing immigration laws. These laws exist to maintain order, protect citizens, and ensure that immigration aligns with a country’s capacity. Illegal immigration bypasses these systems, creating chaos and eroding the rule of law. A humanitarian argument that supports illegal entry implicitly dismisses the importance of legal frameworks, which are designed to balance compassion with stability. Without enforceable borders, nations risk losing the ability to manage who enters and how resources are distributed, which ultimately harms both citizens and legal residents.

This leads to the second point: the economic and social strain caused by illegal immigration. Public services like healthcare, education, and welfare are finite, designed to serve legal residents. When illegal immigrants access these resources, the system buckles. For instance, a 2017 report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated that illegal immigration costs U.S. taxpayers $116 billion annually, covering expenses like emergency medical care and public schooling. This burden reduces the quality of services available to citizens and legal immigrants, challenging the notion that illegal immigration is inherently humanitarian. Compassion for one group should not come at the expense of others who rely on these systems.

Moreover, illegal immigration undermines fairness, particularly for those who pursue legal pathways. Legal immigrants often endure years of waiting, extensive paperwork, and significant costs to comply with immigration laws. Allowing illegal immigration to go unchecked rewards those who bypass these processes, creating an inequitable system. If the humanitarian goal is to help those in need, it must include respect for those who follow the rules. Prioritizing illegal entrants over legal applicants contradicts the principle of equity, which should be central to any humanitarian effort.

Public safety is another critical concern. While most illegal immigrants are not criminals, the lack of vetting in illegal entry poses risks. A 2018 U.S. Department of Justice report noted that a notable portion of federal inmates were non-citizens, some of whom entered illegally. These cases, though not representative of all migrants, highlight the potential dangers of unregulated immigration. A humanitarian approach must consider the safety of the receiving community, not just the needs of migrants. Structured legal processes, like asylum systems, allow for vetting that balances compassion with security.

Advocates for illegal immigration often argue that humanitarianism demands offering refuge to those fleeing violence, poverty, or persecution, regardless of legal status. This perspective is rooted in empathy, and the hardships faced by many migrants are undeniable. However, compassion can be addressed through legal channels, such as asylum programs or international aid to improve conditions in migrants’ home countries. For example, the U.S. processes thousands of asylum applications each year, providing a pathway for those in genuine need without endorsing illegal entry. Encouraging illegal immigration, conversely, can exacerbate root causes by reducing pressure on foreign governments to address issues like corruption or economic instability. It also exposes migrants to exploitation by smugglers or unscrupulous employers, as seen in countless cases of human trafficking along migration routes.

Finally, the long-term consequences of endorsing illegal immigration weaken the humanitarian case. Uncontrolled migration can strain diplomatic relations, fuel public resentment, and destabilize both sending and receiving countries. A truly humanitarian approach prioritizes sustainable solutions - strengthening legal immigration systems, supporting development in troubled regions, and ensuring that compassion does not come at the cost of order or fairness.

While the plight of migrants deserves empathy, in my opinion there is no robust humanitarian argument for illegal immigration. Sovereignty, resource constraints, fairness to both citizens and legal immigrants, and public safety concerns all point to the need for structured, legal pathways to address humanitarian needs. Illegal immigration, far from being a compassionate solution, creates inequities and risks that harm both migrants and host communities. By focusing on lawful, sustainable approaches, we can uphold humanitarian values without sacrificing the principles that keep societies stable and just.

The sin is not in the immigrant crossing the border, it is in the willfully created fiction that no restrictions exist and open borders are free of consequences to either citizens already here or aliens who become illegally present.