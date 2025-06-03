Consider the following:

A terrorist (who is also here illegally) attacks innocent, non-violent, geriatric Jews using a homemade gasoline spray rig and Molotov cocktails and Democrats immediately jump into action.

Jamie Raskin, the Snidely Whiplash of the House, sees the attack and immediately thinks, “This means we need to ban assault weapons!”

Keith Olbermann, a guy too crazy for even MSNBC to employ, blames Trump for not deporting him fast enough – the guy was granted a visa by the Biden administration, overstayed it during the same administration and was rewarded with a work permit, which he also subsequently overstayed.

Among the other non sequitur hot takes, CNN and the other usual suspects in the media can’t bring themselves to call this terrorism, to identify the perpetrator, or even identify the victims as Jews.

Democrats just can’t understand why young people, especially young men, are leaving their party in droves – even after years, decades actually, of telling them they are irredeemably racist (it is in their DNA), calling them rapists (and stripping due process rights from them in college settings) and telling them they have no chance at the American Dream because they will own nothing and be happy.

Women are not spared in this orgy of projected unreality. Leftist “intellectuals” and politicians are telling young women they are doomed to be breeders because the Handmaid’s Tale is real, and fascists and authoritarians are already in charge - even though the actions of the Trump Administration are exactly the opposite.

Unfortunately for the American people, this type of non sequitur is nothing new. It is a constant feature of Democrats who seem to be able to connect the unconnectable in their minds as if that connection is real. Of course, Raskin and Olbermann know better, they just don’t care. The agenda is all that matters to them, and they believe if they just double down on the crazy, the dwindling number of people who listen to them will just keep going along.

Michael Savage, former liberal turned right-wing broadcaster and social commentator, identified the cause for this many years ago when he proposed that liberalism is a mental disorder – and there seems to be documented evidence to prove that thesis.

In his newsletter, statistician Nate Silver revealed some alarming trends in political alignment based on mental health status. The data showcased a striking divergence in support for the two major political parties, particularly among individuals who describe their mental health as either ‘excellent’ or ‘poor.’ According to Silver’s analysis, conservatives have gained a notable 31-point advantage among those who categorize themselves as having excellent mental health. Conversely, their support has decreased by 26 points among individuals who report poor mental health.

The X post by Geiger Capital succinctly summed it up:

“There’s an entire demographic who take antidepressants and go to therapy and then think we should all listen to them on how to run the country.”

In 2023, Daniel Cox of the American Enterprise Institute wrote:

“Compared to conservatives, liberals are less inclined to prioritize activities that are strongly associated with personal fulfillment.… Over the past 20 years, liberals have become less closely connected to religious organizations and churches. Only 35 percent of liberals report being a member of a church or place of worship. Marriage rates among liberals have also declined precipitously. Only 37 percent of liberals are currently married, compared to 56 percent of conservatives”

Data from 2020 Pew studies show that 65% of liberal women reported poor mental health with depression and loneliness surging – and this is starting in high school.

Not burdened by their mental incapacity, I see the causal relationship – it is their ideology. Liberal ideology borders on theology and that belief system requires they reject any choices in life that result in fulfillment, a feeling of self-worth, and personal happiness. It requires them to make life choices that virtually assure unhappiness.

Liberalism/progressivism has become one of the most Godless, nihilistic, hopeless, misanthropic, soul sucking ideology/theology in the history of mankind. When young people have been fed the contradictions, non sequitur, and the complete irrationality of this ideology from birth, no one can be surprised what is produced by a lifetime of this operational conditioning.

The most insidious aspect of this situation is the political/intellectual leadership of the Democrat Party know and want it to continue because that is their path to power.

To the young Democrats trapped by this struggle, I issue this classic warning:

We traced the call - and it is coming from inside your house.