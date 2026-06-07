A couple of tweets about the Reflecting Pool had me laughing my ass off this morning, not because they were jokes, but because they revealed one of the central truths of modern American government.

The first tweet read:

“Trump hired a bunch of chuds to restore the Reflecting Pool, which they did on time and on budget. Liberals are absolutely furious because they don’t want voters to see that you can just fix things.”

That was followed by this gem:

“Wait, you can fix things without a $452 million study to determine if we should perform a $36 million environmental impact study before awarding a $875 million contract to do what some pool guys did for $3 million?”

Exaggeration? Maybe, but not really.

Satire? Absolutely.

But like most good satire, it lands because it contains a painful amount of truth.

I grew up in a construction family. My father worked construction. My uncles worked construction. Most of my summer jobs involved construction. At the same time, I was raised on a working farm in Mississippi where problems were not discussed to death, analyzed from fourteen different theoretical perspectives, or handed off to a committee for further review.

When something broke, you fixed it.

When a barn was needed, you built one.

When a trailer tongue bent, you straightened it and welded it.

When a hay baler broke down in the middle of a field, nobody commissioned a feasibility study to determine whether the machine was experiencing a mechanical challenge. You grabbed a wrench, figured out what was wrong, and got back to work.

The modern federal bureaucracy finds this way of thinking deeply offensive.

Washington has spent decades creating an entire ecosystem of people whose primary skill is not solving problems but managing the appearance of solving problems. Bureaucrats, consultants, analysts, advisors, facilitators, coordinators, stakeholders, and an endless collection of NGOs all feed from the same trough. They generate reports, white papers, recommendations, assessments, strategic frameworks, and action plans. They hold conferences to discuss meetings and meetings to discuss conferences.

What they rarely do is fix anything.

That is why Donald Trump drives them completely insane.

Love him or hate him, Trump’s instinct is not to study a problem. His instinct is to attack it. Sometimes that works brilliantly. Sometimes it creates new problems. But what infuriates Washington is that he approaches government like a contractor walking onto a job site.

He sees a hole.

He fills it.

He sees a broken thing.

He fixes it.

He sees a process that requires twelve signatures, three committees, and six months of review.

He asks why it cannot be done by Friday.

To the professional managerial class, that is not leadership. It is heresy.

Their entire existence depends upon convincing everyone else that every task is impossibly complex and requires their guidance. The more complicated they can make a problem appear, the more indispensable they become. Every layer of bureaucracy creates justification for another layer of bureaucracy. Every delay creates demand for another consultant. Every study creates the need for another study.

The objective gradually ceases to be solving the problem. The objective becomes perpetuating the process.

This is why Washington often resembles a giant machine designed to convert taxpayer dollars into PowerPoint presentations.

The people inhabiting this world are not builders. They are custodians of procedure. Their expertise lies in navigating systems rather than producing outcomes. They know how to manipulate political institutions, craft narratives, and manage bureaucratic turf wars, but many have never built a business, run a factory, managed a construction project, repaired a machine, or met a payroll.

Yet these same people routinely look down their noses at those who do.

Nothing exposes them more quickly than competence.

A person who actually solves problems creates an uncomfortable comparison. The builder, entrepreneur, engineer, contractor, and business owner all demonstrate something the bureaucracy desperately hopes the public never notices: many problems are not nearly as complicated as Washington insists they are.

Sometimes a broken thing is simply a broken thing. You don’t need a blue-ribbon commission to tell you it is broken. It does not require a federal grant or a panel discussion moderated by a diversity consultant.

It just requires a guy with a shovel, a welder, a wrench, and enough common sense to know which end of the tool to hold.

This may also explain why so much of the political class seems hostile toward successful people. Success is difficult to disguise. It creates measurable outcomes. The building got built. The company made money. The bridge opened. The project finished on schedule. The numbers either work or they do not.

For people whose careers are built on process rather than results, outcomes can be dangerous things because they expose the difference between talking and doing.

That is why the restoration of something as mundane as the Reflecting Pool can become politically irritating. It serves as a reminder that government is supposed to accomplish things, not merely discuss them. It reminds Americans that public works once got built without requiring armies of consultants and decades of procedural paralysis.

Most importantly, it reminds voters that decline is not inevitable.

A cleaner, better-maintained, better-functioning DC does not fit comfortably within the Democrat narrative that America is broken beyond repair. It suggests that problems can be solved and institutions can be improved if people are willing to stop talking long enough to start working.

The professional talkers hate that idea.

Talkers thrive on complexity.

Doers thrive on results.

And if the last few months have demonstrated anything, it is that Washington remains full of bullshit artists who love talking about getting things done while being deeply suspicious of anyone who actually does stuff.