KEVIN HALL
Apr 6Edited

It's like a giant Rubic Cube. All the squares have to be in the right position in order to solve the puzzle. There is no fear of the cube falling apart, but there is a fear that some of the squares are being thwarted from going into the right place and sequence.

We need to further wrestle those who are the thwarters to the ground and into submission. Those being left, rino, communist, socialist, racist, all need to be wrestled with. They will eventually submit, and the cube will be complete. But it may take longer than we all hope for. And that my friends is where prayer will help support us all.

sean anderson
Apr 7

Thank you for providing some clarity into this convoluted mess.

