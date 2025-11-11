It has become a generational sport to blame the Baby Boomers for everything wrong with modern America. Ask anyone under forty and you’ll hear the familiar litany: the Boomers ruined the housing market, wrecked the environment, racked up the debt, and left their children and grandchildren with an empty bag. They inherited prosperity and squandered it. They were handed a healthy society and tore it apart.

Or, as a Facebook commenter on one of my posts put it, “One of the horrors is your generation teaching people to ignore truth for feel good garbage.”

There’s a grain of truth here - but it’s also a shallow and self-serving story.

The Boomers were in charge when many of today’s problems took shape. They came of age in the 1960s, took power in the 1980s, and ran the institutions that defined the late twentieth century. Every president from Bill Clinton to Donald Trump was a Boomer. The political and economic systems that produced globalization, offshoring, and financialization all matured under their leadership. The cultural tone - from pop music to protest politics - was theirs. It’s no wonder that younger generations see them as both architects and beneficiaries of a broken order.

The resentment is intensified by economics. Boomers bought houses when they cost two or three times a typical annual income. They graduated from universities that charged hundreds, not tens of thousands, per semester. They enjoyed stable jobs, defined-benefit pensions, and rising asset values. By contrast, Millennials and Gen Z face crushing student debt, stagnant wages, and real-estate prices that make ownership a fantasy. To the young, the math feels rigged - and the Boomers look like the riggers.

But this narrative ignores the structural realities that no generation could have avoided. Globalization and automation were not products of Boomer greed but of technological progress and geopolitical change. The Cold War ended, China opened, and capital chased efficiency. American manufacturing would have declined no matter who was in charge. Likewise, housing costs have more to do with local zoning laws, environmental litigation, and NIMBY activism than with Boomer selfishness. In many cities, the fiercest defenders of restrictive building codes are younger progressives, not retirees.

The caricature also overlooks what the Boomers built. They expanded civil rights, promoted women’s equality, and pioneered environmental awareness. The freedoms and social norms that younger Americans take for granted were fought for - often against the entrenched habits of their own parents. And while Boomers benefited from postwar prosperity, that affluence was not a cosmic gift. It was earned by the hard work of their parents, the so-called “Greatest Generation,” and maintained through decades of high inflation, punishing recessions, and double-digit mortgage rates that younger people have never experienced.

Nor were the Boomers a monolith of greed. Many worked their entire lives to support families, fund schools, and build communities. They saved for retirement in 401(k)s only because the old pension system collapsed under previous generations. They voted for tax reforms and deregulation not to get rich but to keep an economy competitive in a changing world.

The real problem is not that the Boomers “broke” America, but that the generations following them have yet to define a coherent alternative. They inherited institutions in decline and technologies transforming everything from work to identity, and they’ve responded more with complaint than with construction. I will agree that the progressivism of my generation bears significant responsibility for distorting our current world but every generation overcorrects for the last; the Boomers’ idealism curdled into excess, and their successors’ cynicism risks doing the same.

History will remember the Boomers for both their triumphs and their failures. But blaming them for every modern malaise is a way of dodging responsibility. The world they leave behind may be imperfect, but it is still rich in freedom, possibility, and prosperity. The question for younger generations is not what the Boomers did to them - but what they will build in return.

Because the real measure of a generation isn’t what it inherits - but what it creates.