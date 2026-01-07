Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Scott Maderia
8h

I think we are into that realm as most republicans and even democrats have lost faith in the election system. Especially when their side loses. We are seeing way too much of the government capitalist pairings you mention and some of it goes back for decades. The food pyramid is apparently fake. Immunizations appear to be questionable. Even down to laws relating to pasteurized milk seem to be tied to financial benefits. We need to turn things around and quickly but too many are afraid to stand up and become the next target.

sean anderson
6h

The one-time oil minister of Venezuela, Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo, was the genius behind the creation of OPEC which he modeled after the Texas State Railroad Commission that controlled the price of Texas crude. He later lamented that the post-OPEC sudden mineral wealth of Venezuela undermined the country’s work ethic and distorted its economy.

