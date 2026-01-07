It may seem comedic to watch what is going on in NYC—and a lot of it is Seinfeld level comedy—but it is important to recognize, that while they cannot execute their plans that are legally and constitutionally problematic (like confiscating private property) how Mamdani is filling his cabinet with radical socialists is comparable to how the situation in Venezuela led to Maduro getting black bagged.

The evolution in Venezuela that produced both Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez serves to remind us all that every fire starts with a single flame, an analogy seemingly apt on the anniversary of the California wildfires that began exactly a year ago, and collectivism in America has started in the same way.

I seriously doubt any Venezuelan citizen in 1990 would have predicted Venezuela of 1998 through 2026.

Now it is time for me to take some of my observations and opinions out of the barn and trot them around the pasture for bit.

Venezuela is an interesting case in how that single flame consumed an entire nation. Its descent from stable capitalist democracy to a collectivist authoritarian state began with decades of corruption that eroded faith in traditional parties. Hugo Chávez, a leftist populist, elected democratically in 1998, promised to fight inequality through “21st-century socialism,” using oil revenues to fund social programs that initially reduced poverty.

However, Chávez systematically concentrated power by rewriting the constitution in 1999, stacking institutions with loyalists, nationalizing industries, and weakening checks and balances. While elections continued, the system became “competitive authoritarianism”—favoring the ruling party while maintaining democratic appearances. Venezuela remained dangerously dependent on oil revenues.

After Chávez died in 2013, Nicolás Maduro inherited an economy plagued by price controls, corruption, and over 95% reliance on oil exports. When oil prices collapsed in 2014, the economy imploded. Rather than reform, Maduro entrenched power through decree, sidelining opposition legislatures, imprisoning opponents, and rigging elections in 2018 and 2024. He relied heavily on military support to maintain control.

The results were catastrophic: hyperinflation, roughly 75% GDP collapse from 2013–2023, severe shortages, and massive refugee flows. By the mid-2010s, Venezuela had become fully authoritarian. Elections existed nominally but weren’t free or fair, dissent was crushed, and civil liberties disappeared. By any measure, Maduro lost the last election held yet claimed victory and remained in office.

While employing socialist rhetoric and state economic control, the regime functions as a personalist authoritarian system focused on survival rather than ideology. The transformation resulted from populist power consolidation, institutional decay, and extreme oil dependence—converting a once-prosperous democracy into a repressive state.

It should be noted that upon Hugo Chavez’s death, the net worth of his surviving daughter was estimated to be $4.2 billion dollars. Maduro’s wealth is also estimated to be in the same range. In both cases, these estimates reflect the “boliburguesía” (Bolivarian bourgeoisie) phenomenon: regime insiders amassing enormous wealth amid Venezuela’s economic collapse and widespread poverty, despite socialist ideology.

In my opinion, one of the most abused words in the English language is “populism”. These days, that word is synonymous with President Trump’s MAGA brand of republicanism, but it could be as accurately described as the support that surrounded Obama and his “Hope and Change” brand of collectivism.

In my opinion, capitalism and communism are condemned to swap prominence and influence forever for one reason—human envy. You can say it is a lust for money or power, but when I distill it to one word, I keep coming back to one four-letter word—envy.

Here are three things I have observed:

Capitalism is the best system to generate the most benefits for every member of a population, but it mutates when it becomes so ossified, stultified, and corrupt that to survive, it allies itself with corrupt government, evolving into a corporatocracy, allowing “revolutionaries” exploit human envy to claim the people at the top of the economic ladder are oppressors and are responsible for keeping everybody else down.

Envy gives rise to the idea that communism is just equality for all people, and everybody gets their own unicorn to ride around.

Rather than growing wealth by satisfying the wants, needs and desires of a market, those at the top of the communist regimes simply steal it from the people.

In the end, the old bromide is true – you can vote your way into communism, but you must shoot your way out of it.

Can it happen in America? Could America follow Venezuela’s path?

It could, but it won’t if we are smart.

Corporatocracy, the gateway drug to authoritarian collectivism is very reason that the public-private partnerships Democrats love scare the crap out of me.

We are never going to stop envy, but we have the ability to strip its power—and the first step is to crush any ideology that bases its appeal and power on it.