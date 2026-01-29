The just launched “Trump Accounts” are a new type of tax-advantaged investment savings account for children in the United States, created by federal law under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Under the program, most babies born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 can receive a one-time $1,000 government seed contribution that is invested in low-cost stock index funds and held in the account until the child turns 18. Parents, relatives, employers, and others can also contribute additional funds (up to annual limits), and the money grows tax-deferred until withdrawal after age 18. These accounts are intended to help children start building savings and investment assets early in life.

I’m well versed in the complaints about the Trump Accounts that were included in the Big Beautiful Bill. From the name to the possibility they could increase asset-price inflation when they mature and begin to be used, all legitimate and all possible, I do not contest those. The critics have their points. There are legitimate concerns about market distortions, questions about whether this is the best use of federal dollars, and debates about whether we’re creating another government program that will outlive its usefulness.

I hear all of that.

Of those complaints, I’m in the count-your-blessings camp. At least these accounts are not called the Big Beautiful Tremendous Nobody Has Ever Seen Better (BBTNHESB) Accounts. We can be grateful for small mercies in our current political branding environment.

But here is something I know about—from both sides. The miracle of compound interest is a double-edged sword. That’s not true, they are actually a double-edged saw blade that cuts and tears both ways—going and coming. Compound interest increases your asset base by folding in periodic interest into principle, thereby magnifying the interest leverage—but if you have ever had a large credit card balance, you can see that it multiplies debt exactly the same way. I’ve been on both ends of that equation, watching my investments grow while simultaneously seeing how quickly debt can spiral.

Compound interest, like facts, does not give a flying fornication about your intentions; it just does math relentlessly, year after year.

What I see in these Trump Accounts is something that does not exist in government programs. Where government programs plan on “doing things for the people” by managing the downside—unemployment insurance, food assistance, Medicaid—these BBTNHESB accounts do just the opposite. They create an upside. They harness that same mathematical force that can crush you with debt and point it in the other direction.

For once, the government is betting on growth rather than managing decline.

Kids can graduate from high school with actual money for their future rather than immediate debt. Think about that for a moment. A typical 18-year-old today faces a choice between entering the workforce with no assets or taking on significant student loans to pursue higher education. With even modest additional contributions from family members over the years, these accounts could mature into as much as $50,000 (with minimal additional contributions) to over $300,000 (with max contributions) by the time a child reaches adulthood. That’s not life-changing wealth, but it’s something—a foundation, a choice, a cushion.

And that is a game-changer. I get that it is 18 years down the road, but this has a chance to break a cycle of government grants and student debt that is just accepted now. We’ve normalized the idea that young people should begin their adult lives tens of thousands of dollars in the hole. We’ve created a system where the government guarantees loans that saddle graduates with obligations that take decades to escape. Here’s a program that flips the script: instead of guaranteeing your debt, the government seeds your assets.

If someone decides to go to trade school and start their own plumbing or carpentry business, they have a significant downpayment toward independence. They can buy tools, lease a work vehicle, or cover their living expenses during those crucial first months when they’re building a client base. If someone wants to attend community college, they can do so without maxing out credit cards. If someone wants to take a gap year to figure out what they actually want to do with their lives, they have the financial breathing room to do it thoughtfully rather than desperately.

The beauty of these accounts isn’t that they solve poverty or guarantee success. They don’t. What they do is introduce millions of American children to the concept of being an investor rather than a debtor. They demonstrate, in the most concrete way possible, that time and patience can build something. That’s a lesson that no amount of financial literacy curriculum can match—because it’s real money, growing in real time, attached to a real future.

18 years from now, they could be a big part of breaking a debt cycle for the people least able to afford it.

Are Trump BBTNHESB Accounts perfect policy? No. Are they well-named? Absolutely not—but are they a fundamentally different approach to helping young Americans start their economic lives?

Yes, yes, they are. You bet your arse.

And sometimes different is exactly what is called for.