Last year, I read S.J. Gwynne’s outstanding biography of Stonewall Jackson. Given the way we wage war these days, it sometimes seems remarkable that the armies could even find each other frequently enough to fight. Solid intelligence was worth its weight in gold, and just as hard to come by. The First Battle of Kernstown is a pretty good example of how a brilliant strategic leader can be led astray.

I’m beginning to feel President Trump is having a Stonewall Jackson moment in the Battle of Minneapolis in this new civil war, specifically paralleling actions of the Confederate and Union armies at that first Battle of Kernstown in March of 1862 during Jackson’s Shenandoah Valley campaign.